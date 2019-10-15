All the weekly challenges for Overwatch’s Halloween event

Overwatch’s ghastly Halloween event is now live and players can jump right into the spooky action to earn skins for Junkrat, Baptiste, and Sombra.

Players have the opportunity to scoop up nine new rewards by completing a set of weekly challenges starting today. The cosmetics will only be available for a limited-time, so players need to hunker down and grind out nine victories per week.

Overwatch on Twitter No more ghouling around! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins NOW. 🎃👻 https://t.co/7oe0huX0iD https://t.co/3lPxjmg7uC

Here are all the weekly challenges for this year’s Halloween event.

Week One Challenges: Oct. 15 to 21

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Week one’s challenges celebrate the Australian demolitionist with blazing new content in the form of an icon, spray, and skin. To snag the Inferno Player Icon, players need to win three games. Junkrat fans can earn the Inferno Spray by winning six games, and get their hands on the Inferno Junkrat skin after nine victories.

Week Two Challenges: Oct. 22 to 28

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The second week of Halloween festivities focuses on Overwatch’s newest combat medic. In similar fashion to Week One’s challenges, players earn rewards by winning games through seven days.

Players who win three, six, and nine games will be rewarded with fangtastic vampire themed Baptiste cosmetics. The Vampire Baptiste skin dons the medic with red and black garb, as well as a fresh haircut reminiscent of Wesley Snipes in Blade.

Week Three Challenges: Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The previously BlizzCon exclusive Demon Hunter Sombra skin makes a return for the Halloween season. Week three challenges give players the opportunity to earn the cosmetic with nine victories, which pays homage to the Demon Hunter class from Diablo 3.

Players can also snag a Demon Hunter icon and spray by winning three and six games respectively.