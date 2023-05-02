Getting Overwatch 2 cosmetics for free just got easier following in-game shop changes

Blizzard today made a small tweak to Overwatch 2’s in-game shop that could signal a sweeping change to the way players can obtain cosmetics—and what’s best is it will allow players to get more out of their Legacy Credits so they don’t need to pay money for aesthetics.

With the game’s weekly shop reset today, a Mercy highlight intro was included in the shop that is notable because it has been purchasable using Legacy Credits as opposed to OW coins, which players typically need to pay money to obtain.

Legacy Credits are a renamed version of the original Overwatch’s currency that was grandfathered into OW2. And while it initially didn’t have many uses, the opportunities for cashing in on those credits have grown to include many legacy items in the game.

Screengrab via Overwatch 2

The OW2 item shop typically only includes items that can be purchased using OW coins. But today, the Mercy highlight intro “Battle Angel” was added to the featured shop for 20 percent off, making it 200 Legacy Credits instead of 250.

Related: Recent return of extremely rare Overwatch skin could signal hope for game’s biggest collectors

This is the first time the game’s shop has discounted the Legacy Credit cost of an item, effectively making it easier for players to obtain more cosmetics without needing to buy OW coins. It’s unclear how often Blizzard intends on putting more discounts like this into the game, but it’s certainly a welcome change to players who don’t want to pay real money to get cosmetics.

Legacy Credits can be earned in OW2 through both the free and premium battle pass, making them one of the best ways to get targeted cosmetic items without spending money. This evolution of the OW2 shop is a move toward inclusion for players who don’t want to—or simply can’t afford to—spend money just to look cool while playing.