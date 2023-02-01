Season three of Overwatch 2 is gearing up to be a meta-changing extravaganza, but not only for game mechanics. Overwatch Credits are making their triumphant return, and players will be able to save up each and every credit to purchase in-game goodies.

The Overwatch Credit system was in the previous iteration alongside the controversial loot boxes. Now they’ve returned (without loot boxes), players will have more ways to spend their hard-earned cash in OW2.

Gamers will be able to earn up to 1,500 credits with 500 more for premium players who trek through the battle pass. Skins will be ever-so-close to your inventory, more so than ever before, as credits will be a currency for purchasing things like Legendary skins.

How do I earn Credits in Overwatch 2?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking to fill your purse with something other than Overwatch coins, credits are the currency for you. To earn these credits, you’ll have to complete weekly and daily challenges, and essentially just play the game. You’ll gather credits as you go in OW2. Aim to complete whatever challenge is on your list, and you’ll likely be rewarded credits.

Your legacy credits are the exact same as the OW2 credits, so if you’ve been mighty frugal, you’ll probably have a decent amount already.

It’s as simple as that! Prepare yourself to be overwhelmed with the copious amounts of coins and credits that’ll make your in-game OW2 wallet burst.

Just buy skins that are actually worth the price, don’t waste your credits.