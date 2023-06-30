Game-breaking Overwatch 2 exploit lets Junkrat fly around map and ruin matches

Where do these bombs come from?

Junkrat posing for a mug-shot on Junker Town in Overwatch 2.
A crafty Junkrat player showed a way they could jump using their bombs to fly around the whole Overwatch 2 map Oasis, while still being able to drop bombs and traps on the ground.

In a Reddit thread from June 29, the player displayed a route to get to a place in Oasis where they can play as they want without being easily targeted.

By going on top of a building using their bombs, they can access an invisible floor that allows them to walk everywhere above the map, while their abilities get through it and reach the enemies under them. “Oasis is gonna get removed now,” reads the thread’s title.

Oasis is gonna get removed now
by u/A_Very_Brave_Kiwi in Overwatch

This exploit can be game-breaking since while Junkrat can walk on some sort of ground, they still can target enemies on the ground with their abilities.

If it happens to you in a match, someone in your team will likely have to switch to a Widowmaker to take him out, since they won’t have any cover in that place.

This glitch might have been caused by a patch from June 28 where the developer added emergency fixes and balance changes to Overwatch 2.

One change was made on Oasis to fix a slight bug on Kiriko’s Swift Step, but it seemingly caused the appearance of a bigger issue.

On the same day, players also noticed a bug that brought an unintended buff to Cassidy’s grenade on Paraiso. It’s still unclear when a hotfix will be introduced to fix those issues.

