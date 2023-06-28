Don’t get fooled by this sneaky Overwatch 2 trick that makes you quit your matches

Overwatch 2 players will sometimes use tricks to get an unfair advantage in competitive matches to win no matter the cost, and one of them might get more popular now it’s been shared on June 28.

In a Reddit thread, an Overwatch 2 player showed a trick that’s not very common to force players to leave their match. Now that the thread gained much traction, you might encounter this more often in your games.

The trick is to push players to type the “/log” command in the chat by sending a prompt seemingly coming from the game’s System.

The trickster put a lot of effort into it. They even named themself “System” to be more plausible. Adding to the orange color set for opponents in the chat, it will make distracted players mistake this for a real message from Blizzard’s support.

The screenshot showed the trick worked, with one player leaving the competitive match before it started. It’s the worst time for a player to leave since it will activate a shutdown and they won’t be able to return but will lose competitive points instead.

Typing “/log” will cause you to log out if you press Enter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I tried this trick to understand why this command makes you leave. If you type out “/log” and press Enter fast enough, you won’t notice that the system will automatically suggest the “/logout” command.

This might become the new Alt+F4 prompt that will certainly work on some players, so be careful of that when entering a new competitive match in Overwatch 2 if you don’t want to lose precious competitive points.

