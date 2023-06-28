‘Lazy pile of s**t’: Overwatch 2’s new Questwatch mode leaves fans furious 

Questwatch has been quite far from a successful release, the disgruntled Overwatch 2 community declared today, and not simply because of residual PvE tilt from the player base. Instead, players are already calling the story-based event a “lazy pile of shit” and questioning why Blizzard gave them “homework” via the battle pass.

There were already concerns around Questwatch, especially after the title’s original PvE was canned, but it turns out it’s worse than even the most hopeful players were expecting.

That is, at least, according to the fans who raked Questwatch over the coals on Reddit on June 27, pointing out its biggest flaws: a lack of any voice lines for characters and a very anticlimactic story dished up by the devs.

The Questwatch event was delivered as part of the latest Overwatch 2 season. The visual-novel-style gameplay provides roughly 15 minutes of dialogue for players to read as part of the battle pass. A separate Overwatch PvP mode was also added that sets a team of four against a Reinhardt with a ridiculous amount of health.

In particular, players questioned the decision to not use voice lines. The fact the “first line [was] voiced” and nothing else even made it worse for some fans. Some said they were confused as to why Blizzard’s resources were put into Questwatch, instead of PvE.

Others were blunter in their assessment, saying the quest felt like “one of those websites you would find on the back cereal boxes in 2004.”

On the bright side, Questwatch wasn’t the only thing Blizzard brought to the Overwatch 2 table for season five; the seasonal roadmap also features other limited-time events like ‘Mischief and Magic,’ Summer Games, and a five-vs-five mini-comp season alongside changes to the various heroes in Overwatch’s catalog.

Whether next season can redeem OW2 in the eyes of fans is yet to be seen. Maybe a new support, game mode, and missions could change their minds.

About the author