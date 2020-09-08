Former Overwatch League player Dafran is actually becoming a farmer

Let’s grow, dude.

Photo by Robert Paul via Blizzard Entertainment

As a part of the Overwatch League and the professional VALORANT scene, Daniel “Dafran” Francesca often farmed enemy players. But these days, he’s moved on to actual agricultural education. 

In June, Dafran announced that he was retiring from full-time streaming to pursue different opportunities, namely “growing fruits and vegetables.” The idea of Dafran leaving the esports scene to become a farmer has been a meme within the Overwatch and VALORANT communities for months, but it appears the former pro has apparently made his dreams a reality. 

Daniel in the picture has a big dream of growing organic vegetables and making a living from it – he has until now been known as @dafrandude professional gamer, but the vegetables and nature pull and call in him and as he said today 'it's just awesome to be able to go outside every day '- that was exactly what I said when I started out .. sometimes it's the simplest things in the world that make us gain perspective in life. Daniel will be an intern with me a few days a week, where my most important task will be to give him as much in the backpack as possible – he has a really good energy and drive and I am sure he will achieve his dream 💚

An Instagram post from a Denmark farm named Økotopen shows Dafran in a plain black shirt and gardening gloves, lifting a wheelbarrow full of dirt. “Daniel in the picture has a big dream of growing organic vegetables and making a living from it,” the picture’s caption reads. Økotopen specializes in organic vegetables and home delivery, according to the farm’s website

Dafran was a part of legendary Overwatch team Selfless Gaming, building a reputation as a popular personality in the competitive scene. In 2019, he joined the Atlanta Reign in the Overwatch League but retired after a single stage to become a streamer for the Reign organization. Earlier this year, he participated in several VALORANT showmatches but his participation was rife with scandal

Dafran’s fans likely hope this transition to farm life has made him as happy as he looks, working hard in a green space. Dafran will be interning with the farm several days a week, according to Økotopen’s post. “He has a really good energy and drive and I am sure he will achieve his dream,” the post reads. 