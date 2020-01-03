Former Florida Mayhem flex tank player Zappis retires

After a storied career spanning more than four years, flex tank Joonas “zappis” Alakurtti has decided to retire from the pro Overwatch scene to finish his master’s degree.

The biggest reason why Zappis is stepping back from the pro life is because he doesn’t believe he can give the game 100 percent anymore. As a result, he has decided to continue his education—the 30-year old finished his Bachelor’s degree in law last year.

Joonas Alakurtti on Twitter As of this year I’m not looking to continue my career as a player in Overwatch. Read: https://t.co/d2n5czrcNU

He will also be taking a small break from the esports industry to figure out his future. With that planning in mind, Zappis also wants to start streaming, but still has to figure out what his schedule will be in the meantime.

“I’ve been playing Overwatch since the first closed beta release, and I must say I have many fond memories, and I’ve met many wonderful people on this journey,” Zappis said. “I’d also like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout these years. Overwatch and the opportunity for me to play it professionally as a player probably wouldn’t have happened without you.”

Although this might be the last time we will see Zappis professionally, many fans are sure that they will see him playing Overwatch on stream again in the near future.