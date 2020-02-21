Former Defiant and Uprising player Stellar to join Talon Esports

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Talon Esports has added former Boston Uprising and Toronto Defiant flex DPS player Lee “Stellar” Do-hyung, the Overwatch team announced today.

Stellar started his career in Korean Contenders on a hybrid team of former Ardeont and O2 Blast players. He quickly rose to prominence alongside longtime teammate Lee “Ivy” Seung-hyun—they were often considered the next big DPS duo in Korean Overwatch.

A man on mission to prove himself again….



Since finding his big break on Toronto in the second season of the OWL, Stellar has bounced around the league. He even took a long break from the game after announcing his retirement halfway through his first season. But despite disappointing on both Boston and Toronto, rumors continued to circulate about Stellar and his high mechanical ceiling. It’s no surprise to see that he’s been given another chance to play professionally.

Talon is in the middle of a rebuilding period, though. After wiping the floor with the other Pacific region teams during the regular season of Contenders, the team struggled to take wins from Korean teams when it came to the international Gauntlet tournament at the end of the year. Immediately following this tournament, half of their squad was poached by the Paris Eternal for its academy team. Talon decided to let the remainder of its team go and rebuilt a fully Korean roster, with players from teams in Korean Contenders like Blossom, RunAway, and O2 Blast.

In the recent seeding tournament for the upcoming season of Pacific Contenders, Talon secured the first seed without dropping a map. This may be a new team, but it’s still the same old dominance over a relatively weak region. And now with Stellar on the roster, this squad may finally have what it takes to make a deep run in the Gauntlet later this year.

Contenders coverage will begin on March 3 with a new bi-weekly tournament schedule that’s sure to keep things spicy.