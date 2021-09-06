Florida Mayhem adds Flats as content creator

The Florida Mayhem’s 2021 Overwatch League season may be over, but the team is upgrading its content crew to keep fans entertained throughout the offseason.

Florida has officially added popular Overwatch streamer Flats to its content creation roster, the team announced today. Flats is known for his fun, positive streams and main tank gameplay. He boasts nearly 116,000 followers on Twitch and 128,000 subscribers on YouTube.

He's ACTUALLY the most cracked out player of all time – and he's ready to #LightItUp



Please join us in welcoming @Flats_OW to the Florida Mayhem! pic.twitter.com/FHlad8H3Vp — Florida Mayhem (@FLMayhem) September 6, 2021

Flats is a mainstay in the Overwatch streaming community, often partnering up with San Francisco Shock partnered streamer Emongg and tackling the ranked ladder. He and Jay3, the Florida Mayhem’s longtime partnered streamer, are also often seen in the chaos of competitive mode together.

On Sept. 5, the Mayhem posted another cryptic message about a possible new hire, clearly saying they were a main tank player. The message included a reference to the Boston Uprising, which confused some fans trying to crack the clue. Flats is a Boston native but has nothing to do with the team.

Last month, the Florida Mayhem hired former professional player Connor “Avast” Prince as associate producer, showing that the team is as serious about producing content as it is about the Overwatch League itself.

“Been working on this behind the scenes for a while,” said Albert Yeh, vice president of esports operations for the Mayhem. “We’ve got big plans for Overwatch content.”