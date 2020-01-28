Fans can now pre-order 2020 Overwatch League jerseys

This article is brought to you by Statbanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Less than two weeks remain before the Overwatch League returns for season three. Fans can now begin pre-ordering the league’s 2020 jerseys, which have been designed in collaboration with streetwear designer Jeff Staple, to support their favorite teams.

The jerseys were “designed in concert with Overwatch League player feedback” and feature lightweight, breathable pin-dot mesh and side-seam gussets for additional flexibility. Each of the league’s 20 teams has both home and away jerseys that feature the team’s name, colors, and unique flare incorporated into the design.

Overwatch League on Twitter Pre-orders available… NOW 📬 Claim your @jeffstaple kit ➡ https://t.co/SGbVypqxNr 🐦 #OWLxStaple | #OWL2020 https://t.co/k517Ur2Z5F

Fans can pre-order the jerseys from the Overwatch League’s online store for $89.99. Jerseys are expected to ship at the end of March and those in North America will receive a $20 merchandise credit to use before Feb. 29 alongside their pre-order. An exact shipping date will be revealed closer to March.

Related: San Francisco Shock’s Super says there’s room for trash-talking in the Overwatch League

Earlier in the month, the Overwatch League announced its collaboration with Staple to create the official uniforms for season three. In addition to the short-sleeve jerseys, team kits include jackets, compression sleeves, caps, and beanies—all of which will become available for pre-order in the near future.

The Overwatch League’s season three kicks off on Feb. 8 with the series between the Toronto Defiant and the Paris Eternal at 12pm CT.