Shanghai’s Diem likely to miss Overwatch League opener due to health issue

Shanghai Dragons DPS player Bae “Diem” Min-seong is recovering from a serious health issue that may see him ruled out of professional play for up to a month, the Overwatch League team announced on Weibo today.

A translated version of a Weibo post says that Diem is “currently receiving medical treatment in Korea” and ” is in stable condition” but needs to “take a one-month break” according to medical advice.

OW Beacon on Twitter Diem from @ShanghaiDragons is currently receiving medical treatment in Korea. He is in stable condition and has gotten permission from the doctor to participate in online scrims. He needs to take a 1-month break, according to medical advice. We look forward to Diem’s return (1/2) https://t.co/GG4oEAr76I

Diem calmed his anxious fans and explained he’s recovering from a pneumothorax (collapsed lung). This condition is considered life-threatening and many fans are relieved to hear that he’s in stable condition.

There have been previous collapsed lung cases in esports, which means there might be some correlation between being at high risk of pneumothorax and the sometimes unhealthy lifestyle of a professional gamer—but this is unconfirmed. This is why the best esports organizations are trying to positively tackle player health and wellbeing and why other orgs should follow their lead.

The Shanghai Dragons will most likely look to Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun to cover for Diem while he recovers in Korea. The Dragons will begin their 2020 Overwatch League season during week two against the Chengdu Hunters at 6pm CT on Feb. 15.