Dallas Fuel, NYXL announce number of home games in 2020

For the Overwatch League’s 2020 season, each of the 20 teams in the league will be moving to their home cities. Teams will then be responsible for hosting at least two “homestand weekends” in 2020. Much like the Dallas, Atlanta, and Los Angeles homestands in 2019, other teams will travel to a destination and play matches in a new locale.

Even though this information was just released to the public today, some teams have decided to announce parts of their homestand plans. The New York Excelsior, Dallas Fuel, Washington Justice, and several other teams have opted to release the number of homestands they’ll host in 2020. Thus far, the Vancouver Titans have been the only team to officially announce a venue choice.

NYXL on Twitter NY are you ready? We’re hyped to announce that we will be hosting two homestands next season For all the info signup here → https://t.co/Dt4z5aiGds https://t.co/GnXFObAnL6

The New York Excelsior will be hosting two homestands next season within the North Atlantic Conference, which includes the Toronto Defiant, London Spitfire, Paris Eternal, and Boston Uprising. New York has yet to confirm any venue selections for 2020. An owner of the Toronto Defiant confirmed that their team will also host two homestands in an ESTNN interview.

Two teams in the South Atlantic Conference have made announcements about their homestands. The Washington Justice said on Twitter that they’ll be hosting five homestands and teased two possible venues in an interview with The Game Haus. The Philadelphia Fusion have announced they’ll be hosting three homestands in 2020 as well as the Overwatch League 2019 grand finals. The Atlanta Reign, Houston Outlaws, and Florida Mayhem have yet to announce their plans.

Dallas Fuel on Twitter HUGE NEWS! The hype you created for #TheFirstHomeGame directly influenced the structure of the @overwatchleague next year. We’re proud to be hosting FIVE #Overwatch weekends coming to Dallas in 2020! More info soon. Register now for priority ticketing: https://t.co/t7BASa8bSZ

The Dallas Fuel led the charge this morning in the West Pacific Conference by announcing they’ll host five homestands in the 2020 season, the maximum a team is allowed. In addition to the Vancouver Titan’s venue announcement, the San Francisco Shock revealed that they’ll be hosting two homestands in the Bay Area next year. Both Los Angeles teams, the Valiant and Gladiators, have yet to reveal their plans.

Unfortunately for fans of the league’s Chinese and Korean teams, the West Pacific Conference has been very quiet today. The Hangzhou Spark, Seoul Dynasty, Shanghai Dragons, and Chengdu Hunters have not updated fans on their homestand plans just yet. The Guangzhou Charge were revealed to have the maximum five homestands in a piece by the Washington Post, but have not confirmed that on social media directly.

More information from teams will likely be released as contracts and sponsorships are finalized. The 2020 season of the Overwatch League is set to start next February.