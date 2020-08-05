Dallas Fuel drops support HarryHook due to player misconduct

The Dallas Fuel’s longtime support player Jonathan “HarryHook” Tejedor was released from the Overwatch League roster today due to “player misconduct,” according to a tweet by the organization. On Aug. 5, multiple members of the Overwatch League community posted direct messages with HarryHook in which he used misogynistic slurs.
HarryHook has been a part of the Dallas Fuel roster for three years, joining the team before the Overwatch League began in 2017. He was a veteran player from the original EnVyUs team that participated in early competitive Overwatch tournaments. He also played support for all four years of the Overwatch World Cup as a part of Team Spain.
An Overwatch League community member posted a part of a direct message with HarryHook from an anonymous source earlier today in which he referred to a woman as a “whore.” Another community member posted direct messages between herself and HarryHook in which she attempted to explain why his use of language was inappropriate.
Shortly after these messages began circulating on Twitter, the Dallas Fuel announced that HarryHook was released from its roster. HarryHook later posted a message to his Twitter in response to his release.
This is the latest in a line of changes the Dallas Fuel have made this week. On Aug. 3, the organization released DPS player Jang “Decay” Gui-un from his contract after he allegedly refused to practice. Head coach Aaron “Aero” Atkins also parted ways with the Dallas Fuel this week and assistant coach Louie “Tikatee” Lebel-Wong was fired.
The Dallas Fuel’s next game is against the Washington Justice on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6pm CT as a part of the Countdown Cup Knockout rounds.