Dallas Fuel drops support HarryHook due to player misconduct

The Dallas Fuel’s longtime support player Jonathan “HarryHook” Tejedor was released from the Overwatch League roster today due to “player misconduct,” according to a tweet by the organization. On Aug. 5, multiple members of the Overwatch League community posted direct messages with HarryHook in which he used misogynistic slurs.

HarryHook has been a part of the Dallas Fuel roster for three years, joining the team before the Overwatch League began in 2017. He was a veteran player from the original EnVyUs team that participated in early competitive Overwatch tournaments. He also played support for all four years of the Overwatch World Cup as a part of Team Spain.

Today, we informed Jonathan “HarryHook” Tejedor Rua of his release from the Dallas Fuel as a result of player misconduct. We thank him for his four years with the organization and wish him the best in the future. — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) August 5, 2020

An Overwatch League community member posted a part of a direct message with HarryHook from an anonymous source earlier today in which he referred to a woman as a “whore.” Another community member posted direct messages between herself and HarryHook in which she attempted to explain why his use of language was inappropriate.

I really didn’t want to come forward about this but, because ppl want to know: this isn’t isolated behavior, unfortunately.

I attempted to bring this up to him and these were some of his responses. https://t.co/wYfhjRx3AF pic.twitter.com/MEjri8e08g — Regina ♛ (@icysorrows) August 5, 2020

Shortly after these messages began circulating on Twitter, the Dallas Fuel announced that HarryHook was released from its roster. HarryHook later posted a message to his Twitter in response to his release.

Not gonna make a big deal of it, I tried to help this person for some time, and all i was getting shit on, this person want more than just being friends, I told her no, she wanted more attention, well… i cant give it, thats it, sorry for calling some girls whores. — Jonathan Tejedor Rua (@HarryHook) August 5, 2020

This is the latest in a line of changes the Dallas Fuel have made this week. On Aug. 3, the organization released DPS player Jang “Decay” Gui-un from his contract after he allegedly refused to practice. Head coach Aaron “Aero” Atkins also parted ways with the Dallas Fuel this week and assistant coach Louie “Tikatee” Lebel-Wong was fired.

The Dallas Fuel’s next game is against the Washington Justice on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6pm CT as a part of the Countdown Cup Knockout rounds.