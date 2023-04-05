Can you play Lifeweaver early in Overwatch 2?

How did all these streamers get to play him?

Blizzard yesterday unveiled Overwatch 2’s new support hero Lifeweaver in a series of videos, and shortly afterward, various content creators uploaded gameplay footage of the hero in mass quantities.

The early access that creators showed off has naturally led to many gamers questioning if they have any ability to get a taste of what the handsome Thai hero has to offer. But if you’re looking to get a chance to play him, you’ll likely have to wait.

Videos, like this one by Flats, boasting things like “I got access to Lifeweaver early!!!” are all in conjunction with PR and marketing through Blizzard. The developer’s PR team works with journalism outlets and content creators that are known for their OW2 content.

After having those creators and reporters agree to what is called an “embargo,” they share details, content, and/or interview access with them. In the context of journalism, an embargo is when reporters and creators agree to not disclose or publish any information about certain details or content until a certain time.

This is why yesterday afternoon, YouTube, Twitch, and other media platforms were flooded with Lifeweaver content reveals and gameplay testing footage. The early access is meant to help reporters and creators get a first impression that they can then relay to fans and help build hype for the new hero.

How to unlock Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2

Lifeweaver will be available to all players at the beginning of season four next Tuesday, April 11. Players that purchase the premium battle pass will unlock him instantly, and players who choose to take the free-to-play route will get him at level 45.

For those wishing to play him in competitive matches, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer. He will be barred from competitive use for the first two weeks of season four and unlocked on April 25.