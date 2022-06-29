Boston Uprising signs hitscan DPS player Seeker

The Uprising are hoping to climb back up in the standings.

A new face is joining the Overwatch League as the 2022 season ventures past its halfway point and into preparation for the Summer Showdown.

The Boston Uprising has signed Seeker as its new hitscan DPS player, pending league approval, the franchise announced today. He will join Valentine and Victoria as the three DPS players rotating on the main roster following the departure of Striker last month.

We're very excited to welcome a young and talented player in @seeker_ow to our team, as we look to add depth to our DPS line-up ahead of the Summer Showdown!



*Pending League Approval pic.twitter.com/NwtEahWiBv — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) June 29, 2022

Seeker has been a strong part of the North American Contenders scene for the past two years. He most recently competed as part of Noble in the 2021 Contenders season and has been competing in various community tournaments since then. He’s most recognized for his Cassidy and Widowmaker, though he’s never performed on the main OWL stage.

Seeker joins at a peculiar time in the OWL. The Boston Uprising are sitting in 10th place in the Western standings and hoping to find a way to beat the competition during the upcoming Summer Showdown, which is set to begin on Aug. 11. It’s unclear how the Uprising will be rotating their DPS players with the acquisition of Seeker.

The Boston Uprising announced earlier this week that it parted ways with general manager HuK after he was a part of the team since its early days. In his place, the Uprising promoted assistant general manager Mineral, who will help lead the team moving forward.

The Boston Uprising will compete against the Florida Mayhem on July 3 as the 2022 OWL season continues.