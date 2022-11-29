Blizzard to shake up Overwatch 2’s map pool with a new monastery and several returning favorites

The second season of Overwatch 2 is set to be one filled with plenty of changes, including a new hero, a handful of new hero balance updates, and, of course, a plethora of new seasonal content. The iconic locations where heroes do battle will also be receiving a significant update, with big pending changes coming to the map pool.

First, a new map in Shambali Monastery will be introduced. The Escort map serves as the home for both Zenyatta and the new omnic tank hero, Ramattra.

Image via Blizzard

Season two will also reintroduce two familiar favorites into the main map rotation: Rialto and Blizzard World. Rialto, a popular Escort map from the first Overwatch game, was immediately disabled for unrated and competitive play in Overwatch 2. Blizzard World will be sporting some new weather effects when it’s added to the pool.

Oasis and Nepal are staying in the pool, but the season two preview post promises that players will visit these maps at different times of the day, hinting that we might be getting night-time variants for these maps. Hollywood and Watchpoint: Gibraltar will be removed from the competitive and unrated map pools but are still available in custom games.

The updates to the map pool are just a portion of the gameplay changes coming to Overwatch 2 in its second season. The balance changes to heroes will have a big impact on Sojourn and Doomfist in particular, among others, while the introduction of Ramattra should significantly shake up tank usage rates.

Season two of Overwatch 2 is set to release officially on Dec. 6.