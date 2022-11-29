Overwatch 2’s second season patch will balance multiple heroes—but Sojourn will take the biggest hit 

One of Overwatch 2’s newest hero additions and one of the most impactful heroes in the OW2 meta will receive a significant nerf to their most powerful ability at the start of season two on Dec. 6.

Sojourn, one of the most dominant DPS heroes in the current meta, has been a little too dominant according to “metrics and player feedback” cited by Blizzard’s Overwatch team in its season two preview blog. Additionally, players without high mechanical skills have been unable to have the same amount of fun and efficiency as the more skilled players.

The developers are “focusing on the lethality of her Rail Gun at distance for [season two], encouraging players to make use of Sojourn’s high mobility to close the distance for the more devastating right-clicks.” While not explicitly stating what the nerf will be, it appears that Sojourn’s right-click Railgun blasts will deal less damage from longer distances next season.

Other heroes are set to receive changes, too. Doomfist “is receiving significant changes that better support his role as the team’s front line,” which sounds like a potential buff that will make him a more suitable tank following his role switch between games. Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra will receive adjustments.

Alongside the new changes to familiar heroes, a new hero will also enter the fray in season two via the tank Ramattra, who can change forms during a game to maximize damage for short bursts.

Sojourn was one of the most picked heroes during the 2022 Overwatch League season. She was picked third most with a 46.8 percent pick rate over the entire season, and in the playoffs, she was picked most overall with a staggering 94.8 percent pick rate, according to the OWL Stats Lab.

Season two of Overwatch 2, and the subsequent balance changes, are set to launch on Dec. 6.