Blizzard spins off rare Overwatch skin with new Gilded Hunter Sombra

Overwatch 2’s Diablo crossover event might include a fun new game mode for players to sink their teeth into, but it’s not the first time that Blizzard has created skins for heroes based on their hellish dungeon crawler RPG.

Long before Moira had a Lilith skin, Blizzard created a unique skin for Sombra that made her a Diablo-style Demon Hunter and made it an exclusive digital perk for BlizzCon. Because there was only one way to obtain this particular skin, and it was only available for a short period of time, it’s considered one of the more rare cosmetics in Overwatch 2, but that won’t be the case for long.

With a post to the game’s official website on Wednesday, Blizzard revealed that a spinoff of the skin, dubbed the Gilded Hunter, will be available to players in season seven as a part of the limited-time Halloween Terror Credits Shop. The online cosmetic shop will serve as a way for players to get seasonal skins for Overwatch without needing to spend OW coins. Instead, they can use OW credits, which are earned strictly through playing the game.

While the new skin is called a “remix” in Blizzard’s own words, that’s typically coded language for “recolor,” but that shouldn’t diminish any excitement for the skin. With “Gilded” in the name, one can only expect that the new Legendary skin will show off a healthy amount of shiny gold accents and will pair perfectly with a Golden Machine Pistol.

To help get this skin, Blizzard is giving all players 3,000 OW credits as long as they log in between Oct. 10 and 16 to make up for a bug during the game’s Anniversary Event. Blizzard hasn’t said when exactly the Gilded Demon Hunter skin will be in the limited-time shop, but the game’s Halloween Terror event will run from Oct. 10 through Nov. 1 so if you log in weekly to check, you should be able to buy it at some point during the event.

