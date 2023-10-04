How to get the Diablo Lilith Moira skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is getting a Diablo crossover event in season seven, which begins on Oct. 10, and with it, a member of Talon’s inner circle is getting transformed into one of Diablo’s most famous antagonists.

DPS Moira players everywhere are rejoicing at the fact that they can embrace their dark side with a new Legendary-quality Lilith skin. Lilith is a Demon from the Burning Hells that is known as both the Queen of Succubi and Daughter of Hatred, so it’s only fitting that a skin depicting her in Overwatch would be the exclusive domain of the nefarious support hero Moira.

Unlike the Overwatch 2 collaboration with One-Punch Man, the new Diablo skins in OW aren’t going to largely be standalone featured items in the shop. Instead, Blizzard has mixed things up a little bit, but for those looking to get the Lilith skin, you won’t have to wait long.

How to get Moira’s Legendary Lilith skin in Overwatch 2

Players can unlock the Legendary Lilith skin for Moira by purchasing the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle, available right at the beginning of the season. Along with getting the Lilith Moira skin, players will get the Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 Overwatch coins, 20 tier skips, a Legendary Inarius Pharah skin, and an Epic Pumpkin Spice Bastion skin.

This differs slightly from previous events and collaborations that Blizzard has run. Typically, the heavily promoted cosmetics are either rewards from challenges or are a standalone cosmetic in the shop. It stands to reason that Blizzard made the skin a part of the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle as a way to drive demand for the bundle that is relatively loaded with perks already.

The Mother of all Seasons is almost here 🥀



😈 New LTM: Trials of Sanctuary

🏝️ New Control Map: Samoa

🏹 New Hanzo Mythic Skin

💪 Sombra & Roadhog Reworks#Overwatch2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness launches Oct 10 🧟 pic.twitter.com/ppQg70BrS1 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 4, 2023

Typically, the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle costs somewhere between $30-40 depending on its contents. The season six bundle costs $40, but it includes 2,000 OW coins and access to Story Missions.

It’s currently unclear if Blizzard intends on making the Lilith Moira skin available to players by any means other than through the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle.

