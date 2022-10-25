All Halloween Terror rewards in Overwatch 2: Every free OW2 Halloween reward

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror is back with Overwatch 2, but there will be a differen spin on it now the game is free-to-play. Instead of farming loot boxes to get a slew of new cosmetics, players will instead complete challenges.
There are significantly fewer “free” goodies, but players can see exactly what they can earn during the event by going to the Event tab on their challenges page.
Many of the challenges reward battle pass experience, but some of the notable rewards include a Jack-’o-lantern weapon charm and a Night over Adlesbrunn name card. Other cosmetics are voice lines and sprays.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror challenge rewards
- Jack-’o-lantern weapon charm
- Reinhardt voiceline: Our tale begins
- Zomnic graffiti spray
- Hasta la muerte spray
- Nightfall over Adlersbrunn name card
- Ashe voiceline: Zmonics under the moon
- Junkerqueen voiceline: Bodies to bag
- Kiriko voiceline: Scry some more
- Kiriko voiceline: Tarot reading
- Sombra voiceline: Never cross the bride
- Sojourn voiceline: It’s always the widow
- All other event challenges give battle pass experience
Along with challenge rewards, Blizzard is giving players a couple of true freebies as well in the form of a Legendary Cursed Captain Reaper skin, and a Health Pack Weapon Charm.
These Overwatch 2 rewards are automatically attributed to a player’s account the next time they log in, as long as they do so before the end of Season One.