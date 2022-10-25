All Halloween Terror rewards in Overwatch 2: Every free OW2 Halloween reward

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror is back with Overwatch 2, but there will be a differen spin on it now the game is free-to-play. Instead of farming loot boxes to get a slew of new cosmetics, players will instead complete challenges.

There are significantly fewer “free” goodies, but players can see exactly what they can earn during the event by going to the Event tab on their challenges page.

Many of the challenges reward battle pass experience, but some of the notable rewards include a Jack-’o-lantern weapon charm and a Night over Adlesbrunn name card. Other cosmetics are voice lines and sprays.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror challenge rewards

Jack-’o-lantern weapon charm

Reinhardt voiceline: Our tale begins

Zomnic graffiti spray

Hasta la muerte spray

Nightfall over Adlersbrunn name card

Ashe voiceline: Zmonics under the moon

Junkerqueen voiceline: Bodies to bag

Kiriko voiceline: Scry some more

Kiriko voiceline: Tarot reading

Sombra voiceline: Never cross the bride

Sojourn voiceline: It’s always the widow

All other event challenges give battle pass experience

Along with challenge rewards, Blizzard is giving players a couple of true freebies as well in the form of a Legendary Cursed Captain Reaper skin, and a Health Pack Weapon Charm.

These Overwatch 2 rewards are automatically attributed to a player’s account the next time they log in, as long as they do so before the end of Season One.