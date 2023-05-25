Best Roadhog crosshair in Overwatch 2

Become a one-man apocalypse.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There truly has been no rest for the wicked when it comes to Roadhog mains in Overwatch 2 as, unfortunately, the quintessential solo tank/DPS hybrid remains to be in arguably the worst spot he’s ever been.

While Blizzard has promised to give the longtime fan-favorite hero a rework, it’s already been confirmed it won’t be coming for at least another five months.

As such, for those who are adamant about remaining loyal to the bodyguard-cross-international criminal, it is perhaps as important as ever to ensure you’re maximizing every possible advantage out there—including your crosshair.

Related: Best crosshair for each Overwatch 2 character

Best crosshair settings for Roadhog in Overwatch 2

Just as players need to be sharp in transitioning from long-range Chain Hooks to close-range Scrap Gun blasts and melees while using him, our ideal crosshair for Roadhog aims to be versatile to use:

Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment
  • Type: Circle
  • Show Accuracy: Off
  • Color: Personal preference
  • Thickness: 1
  • Crosshair Length: 0
  • Center Gap: 40
  • Opacity: 100 percent
  • Outline Opacity: Personal preference
  • Dot Size: 3
  • Dot Opacity: 100 percent
  • Scale with Resolution: On

Featuring both a traditional circle for his shotgun and a dot for his shrapnel ball alt-fire and hooks, this reticle should help players focus at a variety of ranges as they play that cat-and-mouse game that Roadhog’s abilities invite.

While the outer circle clears the runway for you to carefully track your Overwatch 2 opponents up close, the dot helps in lining up precision shots at a distance.

About the author

Ralston Dacanay

Ralston joined Dot Esports as a freelance writer in February 2023, and covers everything from VALORANT, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends, to NBA 2K and trending releases. His all-time favorite video games include NBA 2K11, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and Halo 3. A class of 2020 alum of California State University, Long Beach, he graduated with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Finance.

More Stories by Ralston Dacanay