Best Roadhog crosshair in Overwatch 2

There truly has been no rest for the wicked when it comes to Roadhog mains in Overwatch 2 as, unfortunately, the quintessential solo tank/DPS hybrid remains to be in arguably the worst spot he’s ever been.
While Blizzard has promised to give the longtime fan-favorite hero a rework, it’s already been confirmed it won’t be coming for at least another five months.
As such, for those who are adamant about remaining loyal to the bodyguard-cross-international criminal, it is perhaps as important as ever to ensure you’re maximizing every possible advantage out there—including your crosshair.
Best crosshair settings for Roadhog in Overwatch 2
Just as players need to be sharp in transitioning from long-range Chain Hooks to close-range Scrap Gun blasts and melees while using him, our ideal crosshair for Roadhog aims to be versatile to use:
- Type: Circle
- Show Accuracy: Off
- Color: Personal preference
- Thickness: 1
- Crosshair Length: 0
- Center Gap: 40
- Opacity: 100 percent
- Outline Opacity: Personal preference
- Dot Size: 3
- Dot Opacity: 100 percent
- Scale with Resolution: On
Featuring both a traditional circle for his shotgun and a dot for his shrapnel ball alt-fire and hooks, this reticle should help players focus at a variety of ranges as they play that cat-and-mouse game that Roadhog’s abilities invite.
While the outer circle clears the runway for you to carefully track your Overwatch 2 opponents up close, the dot helps in lining up precision shots at a distance.