Best Roadhog crosshair in Overwatch 2

There truly has been no rest for the wicked when it comes to Roadhog mains in Overwatch 2 as, unfortunately, the quintessential solo tank/DPS hybrid remains to be in arguably the worst spot he’s ever been.

While Blizzard has promised to give the longtime fan-favorite hero a rework, it’s already been confirmed it won’t be coming for at least another five months.

As such, for those who are adamant about remaining loyal to the bodyguard-cross-international criminal, it is perhaps as important as ever to ensure you’re maximizing every possible advantage out there—including your crosshair.

Best crosshair settings for Roadhog in Overwatch 2

Just as players need to be sharp in transitioning from long-range Chain Hooks to close-range Scrap Gun blasts and melees while using him, our ideal crosshair for Roadhog aims to be versatile to use:

Type : Circle

: Circle Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Personal preference

: Personal preference Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 0

: 0 Center Gap : 40

: 40 Opacity : 100 percent

: 100 percent Outline Opacity : Personal preference

: Personal preference Dot Size : 3

: 3 Dot Opacity : 100 percent

: 100 percent Scale with Resolution: On

Featuring both a traditional circle for his shotgun and a dot for his shrapnel ball alt-fire and hooks, this reticle should help players focus at a variety of ranges as they play that cat-and-mouse game that Roadhog’s abilities invite.

While the outer circle clears the runway for you to carefully track your Overwatch 2 opponents up close, the dot helps in lining up precision shots at a distance.

