Best Reaper crosshair in Overwatch 2

Although Reaper might not get the most respect from players in Overwatch 2, it’s impossible to deny the impact that he can bring to a match when in the right hands.

His akimbo Hellfire Shotgun setup certainly doesn’t seem to require much skill at face value, but just like any hero in the game, it does take quite a bit of time to fully master Reaper’s kit and do what he does best—be a disruptive nuisance both in the heat of the fight or in the backline.

As such, for those perhaps looking to maximize every possible advantage they can have while playing as the smothering damage dealer, here’s a guide on what we feel is the best crosshair to use for Reaper in Overwatch 2.

Best crosshair settings for Reaper in Overwatch 2

Following the general mantra when it comes to most good reticles in Overwatch 2, as well as Reaper’s playstyle, we feel that it’s best to keep things simple here with a traditional circle shotgun crosshair:

Type : Circle

: Circle Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Personal preference

: Personal preference Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 1

: 1 Center Gap : 50

: 50 Opacity : 100 percent

: 100 percent Outline Opacity : Personal preference

: Personal preference Dot Size : 2

: 2 Dot Opacity : 0 percent

: 0 percent Scale with Resolution: On

Whether it’s with his primary fire or his Death Blossom ultimate, Reaper players mainly need to focus on their timing and positioning to ensure that they’re dealing the proper amount of damage.

Considering Reaper’s twin shotguns are hitscan and feature short-range spreads, having a crosshair like this that doesn’t hinder your ability to track your opponents, as well as encourages you to get closer to your enemies, seems like the way to go.

