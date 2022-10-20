Best Kiriko crosshair in Overwatch 2

Make sure your healing with Kiriko is as on point as can be.

Kiriko is one of the several new heroes introduced in Overwatch 2. The hero was just added to the game’s competitive mode, and more players than ever are trying out this DPS/healer hybrid. But since Kiriko does share traits of two different roles, players have struggled to master her early on. Moreover, it can be challenging to determine a specific crosshair to use for Kiriko in Overwatch 2.

For those who haven’t played as Kiriko yet, she has several abilities that revolve around damage and healing. Her primary weapon allows her to shoot tracking talismans at teammates to heal them while her secondary is a projectile launcher that can damage enemies. The rest of her abilities are mainly meant to support her team through teleportation, invulnerability, and other buffs.

With so many different abilities, making a crosshair for Kiriko can be a difficult task. The new reticle system in Overwatch 2 can be overwhelming for a hero that has one primary objective on the map, let alone for a hero like Kiriko with such a varying kit.

But there is one crosshair that works the best for Kiriko, which fans can see below.

Kiriko’s crosshair in Overwatch 2

When making a crosshair for Kiriko, players want to ensure that they have a large dot in the center of the crosshair. This is primarily to help with aiming Kiriko’s secondary weapon, which launches projectiles at enemies. Players will also want to ensure they have a large outer crosshair to get a better range when they send any healing to a teammate.

The end result for this crosshair is a large circle with a dot in the middle and four outer lines connected to that large circle. This gives players a big enough crosshair to aim Kiriko’s healing while also giving them a smaller reticle to fire the hero’s secondary weapon.

The crosshair settings to make this reticle are shown below:

Type: Dot

Show Accuracy: On

Color: Player preference, but a brighter color is recommended

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 25

Center Gap: 30

Opacity: 100%

Outline Opacity: 50%

Dot Size: 5

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale With Resolution: On

Players can easily use this crosshair with success when they first start using Kiriko in Overwatch 2. But if players want to make any changes or simply want to practice using the crosshair, they can head into one of our recommended custom game aim trainings. This will allow players to make any changes they want to the crosshair while also learning how to properly use Kiriko in a non-competitive environment.