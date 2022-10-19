Best Genji crosshair in Overwatch 2

Coming over from the original Overwatch, Genji is one of the more popular heroes in Overwatch 2. Genji’s distinct style of gameplay, which is highlighted by the throwing of their shurikens, has drawn players to them like a moth to a flame over the years.

The same is true in the new iteration of Overwatch. However, there’s a new wrinkle to mastering Genji with the new title too.

Overwatch 2 has delivered a robust reticle system that allows players to fully customize the crosshair on their screen when they aim. This gives players the freedom to change up their crosshairs on the fly depending on which hero they plan to use. If you’re going for a hero that requires the utmost precision, you want a tighter crosshair. If you’re using a tank, then a wider crosshair is probably the way to go.

Fans have struggled with Genji’s crosshair, though, as they are sort of in the middle when it comes to their attack precision.

Below, we’ll give you the best crosshairs for Genji in Overwatch 2.

Genji’s crosshair in Overwatch 2

As Genji mains will know, Genji’s main attack is a series of shurikens that they can throw at a rapid or slow pace.

The tough aspect of Genji’s aiming mechanics is the fact the shurikens have a fan aspect to them, meaning players throw them one after the other. While players could simply throw a dot on their screen for a crosshair and be done with it, there is some extra tinkering we can do to ensure players are making the most out of the shurikens.

In order to be as accurate as possible, players will want to consider making the overall size of their crosshair for Genji larger. This will allow players to hit targets that are spaced out from each other much more easily.

If players just go with a dot, then they’ll have to manually move their crosshair from one target’s head to the other. With a wider crosshair, part of that work is already done for you.

Here are the crosshair settings we recommend for Genji in Overwatch 2:

Color: Player preference, but something bright is usually preferred

Player preference, but something bright is usually preferred Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 18

: 18 Center Gap : 100

: 100 Opacity : 100

: 100 Outline Opacity : 0

: 0 Dot Size : 5

: 5 Dot Opacity: 100

These crosshair settings will give players a crosshair with a dot in the middle and the four outer lines stretched out. The crosshair won’t be too big, but also isn’t small, giving players a solid aiming range when they want to throw their shurikens.

We have put the Center Gap at its max value, since that will spread out the outer lines from the middle dot, allowing players to get a wider range.

If players want to practice these crosshair settings with Genji, we recommend hopping into one of our preferred custom aim training matches, which will get players used to the crosshair and see if they want to make any adjustments.