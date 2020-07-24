Atlanta Reign signs flex DPS Saucy

The Atlanta Reign is getting even more lost in the sauce with a new pickup from its Overwatch Contenders team.

Atlanta acquired Garret “Saucy” Roland, a flex DPS who previously played for ATL Academy, the Overwatch League team announced today. He joins a number of former ATL Academy players who have moved up to the Reign squad.

Nothing better than adding a little bit of sauce to our already spicy roster lineup! 🔥



Hailing from ATL Academy now making his Reign in the big leagues, please join us in welcoming @Saucy_OW to the @overwatchleague #LetItReign | #OWL2020 pic.twitter.com/1AsvaI9BHe — Atlanta Reign (@ATLReign) July 24, 2020

Saucy had a short stint on North American Overwatch Contenders team Second Wind before ATL Academy picked him up. As a flex DPS for ATL Academy the past two years, Saucy has participated in numerous seasons of Overwatch Contenders, winning the North America East season in 2019. While he plays a variety of heroes, he was often considered the region’s Bastion specialist in several metas.

ATL Academy had a monumental year in 2019, winning the North American qualifiers to participate in the Contenders Gauntlet tournament in South Korea. ATL Academy climbed the bracket and ended up in the grand finals, losing to Korean Overwatch Contenders team Element Mystic.

ATL’s performance still remains one of the best by a North American Contenders team in recent years. The team opted out of Contenders 2020 participation earlier this year.

Saucy will join fellow ATL Academy alumni on the Atlanta Reign, including main tank Blake “Gator” Scott and off-tank Xander “Hawk” Domecq. After the retirement of DPS Andrej “Babybay” Francisty last week, the Atlanta Reign had space for another flex DPS in the lineup.

The Atlanta Reign’s next game in the Overwatch League will be against the Boston Uprising at 2pm CT on July 24.