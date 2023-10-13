All prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season 7

The Halloween season has started to haunt Overwatch 2, bringing forth numerous spooky cosmetics to the season seven battle pass. And the game’s prestige titles are among the rewards that will help players lean into the seasonal role-play.

Over the course of two months, players will have the opportunity to earn more than a handful of skins, including the Mythic Onryō skin for Hanzo, which can be unlocked at tier 80. After players have completed all 80 tiers of the premium battle pass, they can continue their seasonal progression and unlock special titles that essentially are just meant to prove that you play the game more than most other folks.

All prestige titles in Overwatch 2 season seven and their level requirements

The season seven prestige titles in Overwatch 2 are closely tied to the game’s crossover event with Diablo, which is taking place in conjunction with the Halloween Terror event that runs until Nov. 1.

Some of the titles are a little bit more generic than others, but with titles like “Butcher” and “Treasure Goblin,” it’s clear what the Overwatch 2 team had in mind when making this season’s prestige titles.

Tier 85: Graverobber

Tier 95: Harbinger

Tier 105: Butcher

Tier 115: Fearmonger

Tier 125: Treasure Goblin

Tier 155: Deceiver

Tier 175: Temptation

Tier 200: Prime Evil

You’ll need to reach tier 80 before being able to progress toward prestige titles. You don’t need to own the premium battle pass to get the prestige titles, but the experience boost that you get from having the premium battle pass will make your efforts a lot easier. Titles are earned at tiers that range from 85 all the way to 200.

Sitting at the end of the list of prestige titles, Prime Evil might be one of the most edgy titles ever added to Overwatch. So good luck to all the Reaper mains out there who want to show off how much of an edge lord they are as soon as you load into a lobby.

About the author