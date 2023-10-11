When does Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event end?

Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event came in hot this week, dropping at the exact same time as the start of the new season seven patch, and even though the full season will be filled with a spooky theme, there are some features that will only be available for a limited time.

Players have two full months to level up through the season seven battle pass that includes numerous Halloween-themed cosmetics, like Hanzo’s spectral Onryō Mythic skin, but there are many other Halloween Terror challenges and game modes that will only be here for a few weeks.

When does Halloween Terror 2023 end in Overwatch 2?

The Halloween Terror 2023 event in Overwatch 2 will end on Nov. 1. It’s unclear exactly what time of day the event will end because Nov. 1 is a Wednesday, and that doesn’t coincide with typical weekly server resets.

Halloween won’t last forever. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

That gives players about three weeks to play as much of the game’s limited-time PvE modes as possible, including the return of some old favorites like Junkenstein’s Revenge. Along with Junkenstein’s Revenge and Wrath of the Bride coming back, Blizzard launched a new limited-time co-op event for players this year as a part of a crossover event with Diablo.

Trials of Sanctuary lets players group up to take down Azmodan Wrecking Ball, Butcher Roadhog, and Lilith Moira to earn rewards based on event specific challenges. Among other things, players will earn OW credits and battle pass experience by taking on this year’s slew of Halloween Terror challenges.

Meanwhile, players can get crossover skins by purchasing the season’s Ultimate Battle Pass bundle, which costs around $40. The bundle includes the heavily hyped new Legendary Lilith skin for Moira.

