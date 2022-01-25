All the new skins for Overwatch’s 2022 Lunar New Year event

It’s the Year of the Tiger and that means it’s time to change up your style and try some adventurous new looks. If you’re not brave enough to don solid gold in real life, Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event can help.

Some heroes received more subdued skins, like Soldier: 76’s Epic Auspicious skin with lantern highlights, while others really got some sparkling upgrades. We’re not sure where Tracer found shoes that are literally on fire, but the kicks should definitely be something we see on runways in 2022.

Here are all the new skins available for this year’s Lunar New Year event.

Epic skins

These Epic skins can only be unlocked when players participate in weekly challenges. Each week, players must rack up a certain number of points by playing games of Overwatch to earn an Epic skin. Along the way, they’ll unlock player icons and other cosmetics.

Prosperity Ashe

We know Ashe loves a good red lipstick, but she apparently also appreciates an entirely red ensemble. Prosperity Ashe, available from Jan. 25 to 31, gives the sharpshooter and her omnic butler outfits made from rich red—which represents fire, energy, and luck in the Lunar New Year—and exquisite gold. We don’t think these outfits will improve your scoped accuracy but a new look definitely can’t hurt, right?

Auspicious Soldier: 76

No, Soldier: 76 is not suspicious this year, he’s auspicious, meaning lucky or prosperous. We can’t promise the competitive mode teammate who instantly locks the legs will bring you any luck, but at least this skin will look nice. Available from Feb. 1 to 7, the Auspicious skin adorns Soldier: 76’s normal blue outfit with red and gold lantern shapes. Circles and other round items are considered lucky this time of year, signifying year-round prosperity.

Porcelain Wrecking Ball

You’ve heard of a bull in a china shop, but what if the large, rolling hamster is the china shop? This and other important questions may or may not be answered by Porcelain Wrecking Ball, available from Feb. 8 to 15. Hammond’s usual mech is made of tough metal and high-tech materials, but this skin lets him get in touch with his softer side. Wrecking Ball is now made of porcelain and gold, looking pristine as he causes chaos in the backline.

Legendary skins

Each Legendary skin can be unlocked in Lunar New Year loot boxes or purchased in the hero gallery for 3,000 gold apiece.

Nezha Tracer

Tracer is the speediest hero in the Overwatch universe, but this time, she’s taken “burning rubber” to a whole new level. The Nezha skin, inspired by a deity from Chinese folk religion, includes fiery gladiator sandals perfect for bringing together a godlike outfit. Her gold breastplate and outfit are decorated with a lotus motif, a perfect nod to the “lotus prince” Nezha. No word on if you can make s’mores on the shoes, though.

Seolbim Mercy

One thing the Lunar New Year event is always good for is showcasing outfits and traditions from numerous countries. In this skin, Mercy dons seolbim, a form of Korean hanbok worn during the Lunar New Year or Seollal. It’s definitely not a traditional hanbok—see D.Va’s Palanquin skin for that—but this pastel-toned look fits Mercy’s character. She definitely feels like the kind of person that might have matching hairpins in every single tone to match her outfits.