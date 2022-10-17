All new Overwatch 2 Halloween skins for the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event

Overwatch 2’s Halloween season is almost upon us, with the spooky event providing some horrifying cosmetics for fans to enjoy.

The Blizzard developers have already graced fans with new cosmetics after an absolutely shocking title launch, and these new skins now bring in the next era of Overwatch 2 in October—hopefully with less frustration and more scary fun.

Among the list of new cosmetics, the Halloween event features a new PvE game mode for fans to enjoy.

Titled “Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride”, the colorful Halloween seasonal event is expected to run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8. The event was hinted at in a blog post by the Overtwach 2 developers on Sept. 15 this year.

And, of course, Overwatch 2 fans are set to get Halloween skins.

What skins are coming in Overwatch 2’s Halloween event?

Images have been surfacing on Twitter, showcasing the upcoming skins in this year’s event. The OverwatchNaeri Twitter account shared some of the upcoming cosmetics, saying “a new horror is coming to Overwatch 2.”

The heroes getting new skins in Blizzard’s sequel include:

Junker Queen

Kiriko

Reaper

Sojourn

Plenty more!

Sojourn is channeling a noir detective in their new Halloween look.

Meanwhile, Junker Queen embraces her Australian heritage with a Mad Max-style design, and Kiriko keeps things simple as a witch—a new skin design that is sure to be a hit.

Hopefully, the upcoming Overwatch 2 events can lead the game on the right path, as the launch struggled to keep fans even remotely happy. The opening weeks were plagued with issue after issue, causing PCs to crash, forcing players to queue alongside 40,000 other users, and not letting people choose the heroes they’d already unlocked.

Only time will tell if this changes perspectives on Overwatch 2 and its rocky start to life online. If all goes well, the sequel title could eventually be back on track.