Overwatch 2 apologizes for bumpy launch with free in-game goodies

Players will get some compensation for all the frustration.

Anyone trying to play the first week of Overwatch 2 was likely met with endless errors, bugs, and crashes due to the numerous DDoS attacks and congestion issues coupled with some pretty big bugs that developers worked endlessly to iron out.

A week after launch, the game is still experiencing a ton of errors and bugs, including some people having their heroes locked as if they were a first-time player, which is intended only for people who have never played before. Users are also still experiencing LC-208 errors, account merging errors, and bugs that plague the game.

In order to apologize for stability issues, players will be getting some in-game goodies as compensation. All players who log in between Oct. 25 and the end of season one will get a new Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin and a Health Pack weapon charm.

Players will see those items the first time they log in during that window of time.

When #Overwatch2 launch is bumpy you make it up to players 😤



Besides making progress on bug fixes & stabilization, we've got goodies to share with all players



🚑 Health Pack Weapon Charm

🏴‍☠️ Cursed Captain Reaper

🎉 2x Match XP weekends



How to get em https://t.co/pU6b13P0ww pic.twitter.com/Pzs1RvnWFu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 11, 2022

Additionally, Overwatch developers are planning several double match XP weekends to help players advance their battle pass progress, but no dates have been revealed so far. The blog post states there will be several double match XP weekends, but the specific dates for those weekends will be confirmed soon.

Although there are still a few issues with Overwatch 2, most players are at least able to play without queues or too many game-breaking bugs.

With the double match XP weekends, players should be able to make up for lost time and be able to advance their Overwatch battle passes to where it would have been if they were able to play during the down time.