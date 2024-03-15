How to upgrade your Jetpack in Outcast: A New Beginning

You’ll quickly realize that your Jetpack is your best friend in Outcast: A New Beginning, as—along with the Daoka fast travel system—it is the main method of transportation on the planet Adelpha.

Recommended Videos

You can upgrade the Jetpack to allow you to do more with it as you play, such as gliding and hovering. However, you need certain resources to do so. Let’s dive into this topic in a little more detail so you know what to start collecting if you want to upgrade your Jetpack in Outcast: A New Beginning.

All resources needed to upgrade the Jetpack in Outcast: A New Beginning

The green glow makes it hard to miss the outpost chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To upgrade your Jetpack, you need Nano Cells, which you can get from outposts scattered around Adelpha. To collect Nano Cells from an outpost, find one on the map—they are marked by a red icon with circles—and defeat all the enemies there. Once you’ve taken them out, look for a large glowing green chest and interact with it to collect the Nano Cells.

You can also obtain Nano Cells from the human and droid enemies in the game. These enemies are the ones that defend the outposts, so killing them also allows you to collect even more Nano Cells while you are there. The cells appear as purple orbs when you have defeated an enemy. You collect them automatically once the enemy has been downed, so don’t worry about having to do anything manually to obtain them.

How to upgrade the Jetpack in Outcast: A New Beginning

Unless you want to walk everywhere, start upgrading your Jetpack as soon as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you have enough Nano Cells, you can upgrade your Jetpack by going to the main menu and navigating to the Upgrades tab. Go to the Jetpack section, and you will see a skill tree made up of potential upgrades for your Jetpack. You can unlock them when you have a certain amount of Nano Cells, but more advanced skills require a lot more cells and other resources to unlock.

From personal experience, I would say that obtaining Nano Cells to upgrade your Jetpack should be a priority in Outcast: A New Beginning. It can be frustrating to travel around the vast planet of Adelpha with little help, so make sure that you start collecting Nano Cells as soon as you can so you can upgrade your Jetpack and travel much faster.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more