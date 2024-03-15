Category:
How to heal in Outcast: A New Beginning

Antonia Haynes
Published: Mar 15, 2024 03:48 am
The open-world, science fiction adventure sequel Outcast: A New Beginning features fights with humans, robots, and alien critters. You must be prepared to heal yourself often, though, as a mistimed dodge during a random encounter with a wild creature can spell disaster. 

The healing mechanics aren’t immediately obvious in Outcast: A New Beginning, so let’s take a closer look at how to heal and which items you need to do so. 

Healing in Outcast: A New Beginning, explained

You’ll receive a prompt to press a certain button when your health is running low in A New Beginning. On PlayStation and Xbox, this is the Up button on the D-Pad.

Don’t worry if it isn’t immediately clear which button to press because as soon as you get low on health and your screen starts flashing red, a prompt will appear telling you to hit the heal button so you can start regenerating health. 

Which items heal you in Outcast: A New Beginning?

You must have certain items in your inventory to heal yourself, but the game doesn’t tell you what these items are.

The most common items you’ll find scattered around the map to replenish your health are Eluee Plants. They’re bright blue and look like flowers, so they’re hard to miss. The plants grow in various terrains and you will see a button prompt to pick them up when you get close.

Eluee Plants are the most common healing item in A New Beginning. You can only hold a certain amount at a time, but you’re likely to deplete your supply quickly because there’s usually some kind of alien creature waiting around the corner to jump you. 

I’ve only just begun to scratch the surface in Outcast: A New Beginning, so there may well be more plants and consumables you can pick up further down the line to boost your health—but the Eluee Plant is the only one I found so far. It can be easy to forget to pick them up, so do your best to keep an eye out for bright blue plants while exploring. Make sure you stay fully stocked up on Eluee Plants so you’re ready to heal yourself should you bump into a pack of wild Gamor or angry Kamenai.

