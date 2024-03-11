Category:
When is the Outcast: A New Beginning release date?

Return to Adelpha.
20 years after the launch of the original Outcast game, it’s time to revisit Adelpha in Outcast: A New Beginning. If you’re a fan of past Outcast games, you likely want to know when you can explore everything the latest entry in the franchise has to offer.

Outcast: A New Beginning features the return of Cutter Slade as he revisits the alien planet of Adelpha and must work to save it before it’s too late. There’s a lot to do and no time to waste, which means you need to get started as soon as possible, so here’s all the information you need to know about the Outcast: A New Beginning release date.

Outcast: A New Beginning release date

A flying creature over water.
A vast world is calling. Image via THQ Nordic

Outcast: A New Beginning will be released on March 15. It will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on this day. A demo has been available to play for some time, but this is the official full release for the science-fantasy game.

The alien planet you find yourself on has been stripped of its resources and the Talans are enslaved, so it’s up to you to restore balance to Adelpha before it’s too late. Cutter Slade has saved this planet before, and after being brought back to life by the Yods, it’s now up to you to help him do it again.

It’s been a long time since the previous installments of the Outcast game series, so if you’ve been waiting, you also might also want to know the exact Outcast: A New Beginning release time. The fate of an entire planet is in your hands, which means you need to be ready to go as soon as you possibly can.

If you aren’t sure whether you want to add this game to your collection, a demo is currently available so you can test it out. The demo is free to play and you can download it on any of the launch platforms ahead of March 15, which means you can get a good idea of whether it’s right for you before you decide to purchase it for $59.99.

