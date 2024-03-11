Category:
Outcast: A New Beginning release countdown: Exact start time and date

A new world awaits.
After a wait of over two decades, Outlast: A New Beginning is right around the corner, and excitement is mounting ahead of the release.

Players have waited a long, long time to revisit the world of Adelpha and take control of Cutter Slade once again, but that wait is almost over, as Outcast: A New Beginning is now on the horizon and there isn’t too much longer to wait.

If you’re getting impatient and want to know exactly when you can jump into Outcast: A New Beginning, we’ve got the countdown for you.

When does Outcast: A New Beginning launch?

A flying creature over water.
The countdown has begun. Image via THQ Nordic

Outcast: A New Beginning will launch on March 15 across all platforms. The title will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Although no exact release time has been revealed by developer THQ Nordic, Outlast: A New Beginning is expected to be available at midnight local time as part of a staggered global release—which is the standard process for the majority of game launches.

If you want to keep tabs on exactly how long is left to wait until Outlast: A New Beginning launches, you can do so using our countdown below. The countdown is set to midnight, CT on March 19. We will update this article if a more precise release time is announced.

Outlast: A New Beginning arrives 10 years after the original and sees Cutter Slade return to the alien world of Adelpha after being resurrected by the almighty Yods. But it isn’t the world he recognizes, as the Talans have been enslaved and the planet has been stripped of its natural resources.

Gameplay includes using a jetpack to jump, air-dash and quickly traverse the open world, while you can combine modules to create your own personal weapons. On your adventure, you’ll encounter dangerous wildlife and hidden temples to explore.

