How to get Green Helidium in Outcast: A New Beginning

Green Helidium is an essential resource in Outcast: A New Beginning, but the game doesn’t tell you how to obtain it when you begin your playthrough. Have no fear, though—it’s not too difficult to collect.

We’re looking into how to find Green Helidium and what it’s used for in Outcast: A New Beginning so you can prepare yourself to face everything the planet Adelpha throws at you.

How to collect Green Helidium in Outcast: A New Beginning

Look for the green rocks to find a Green Helidium deposit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Green Helidium is a common resource on Adelpha, so you can find deposits scattered around as you explore the planet. These deposits are relatively easy to spot. They consist of bright green rocks that jut out of the ground. Take a look at the image above to see exactly what you are looking for.

When you find a Green Helidium deposit, use your melee attack to break it into smaller pieces. Shooting it won’t break the deposit, so don’t try to do so because all you’ll do is waste your ammo.

You can also obtain Green Helidium by defeating enemies across Adelpha. Unlike other resources, such as Nano Cells, Green Helidium isn’t specific to certain enemies. You can collect it from any enemy you kill, from the aggressive wild creatures of Adelpha to the human enemies and droids. When you kill an enemy, they drop bright green orbs. These orbs are Green Helidium, but you don’t have to manually collect them because Cutter automatically picks them up.

What is Green Helidium used for in Outcast: A New Beginning?

Enemies drop Green Helidium in the form of green orbs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Green Helidium is the equivalent of weapon ammo in Outcast: A New Beginning, so it is vital to stay stocked up on it as much as possible. There are enemies around every corner on Adelpha, so you don’t want to be caught without any ammo, as trying to melee every single bad guy in the vicinity can be more than a little tricky (I’ve made this mistake a lot of times already, and I can confirm that it isn’t fun).

The importance that the game puts on Green Helidium as a resource shouldn’t be too much of a worry, though, as you find it in abundance as you begin your adventure. Just try not to forget about collecting it, as this can lead to issues when you come up against an angry wild animal or a trigger-happy droid.

