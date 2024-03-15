How to get Blue Helidium in Outcast: A New Beginning

Blue Helidium is a resource you’ll want to start collecting as soon as possible when you start playing Outcast: A New Beginning, as it can be used for essential upgrades. For those wondering how to get their hands on Blue Helidium, we’re going to be looking at the resource a little more closely and answering how to obtain the energy.

Finding Blue Helidium in Outcast: A New Beginning

Look for the alien flowers on the map to find the Orym Trails. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To find Blue Helidium in Outcast: A New Beginning, you’ll need to complete Orym Trails. Orym Trails are parkour courses found across planet Adelpha. They are marked on the map with a teal-colored icon of an alien flower, as you can see above.

Orym Trails can vary in difficulty, though you should upgrade your jetpack to have at least two boost slots before you start completing more of the trails. Upgrading your jetpack will make the parkour elements of the trail much easier. You need Blue Helidium to upgrade your jetpack, so you’ll have to have completed a few trails to get those extra boosts, but the first few you encounter are easy enough to finish without needing upgrades.

To complete an Orym Trail, look for the blue glowing plants at the locations on the map. Interact with them to start the course. The Orym Trails aren’t timed trials, but if you leave the general area, then you have a few seconds to get back on track before you fail. You can also restart at any time by holding down the button prompted on the screen.

That seems safe to touch. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Make your way through the Outcast courses by following the light green trail and the glowing light green orb. You will need to pass through these orbs as you go, or else you won’t be able to open the chest at the end of the course.

Don't forget to pass through the orbs or you won't be able to open the chest at the end of the course. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Watch out for the large, brown and green leaves that you’ll use as platforms as you go, as you can only stand on them for a few seconds before they retract. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for big, dark blue plants that can catapult you through the air as these can be helpful if utilized properly (especially if you combine the propulsion from the plant with a boost from your jetpack).

The leaves will start to shake when they are about to retract. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A top tip for getting back on track if you fall during the course is to use your jetpack to boost your way up onto one of the many hills or rocks nearby. If you boost close enough, the timer at the bottom of the screen that is counting down to you failing should disappear. As long as that timer isn’t onscreen, you will be able to get your bearings and figure out your next move without fear of failing and having to start the course again.

Use the springy dark blue plants to catapult yourself high into the sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If all else fails, hold down the button displayed on the screen (on the PlayStation 5, this is the triangle button) to start the course again. There are no penalties for needing to quit and begin again, so you can restart as much as you want.

When you get to the end of the course, you’ll come to an alien plant that acts as a chest. This is called an Orym Chest and it is chock-full of Blue Helidium. Melee the plant, and it will explode. The Blue Helidium inside is all yours.

Crack open the chest and you’ll be rewarded with Blue Helidium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the chest is a gray-black color, it means you missed at least one orb as you made your way through the course. Go back, pick up that specific orb, and the chest should then become a light blue and orange color, and you’ll be able to open it.

What is Blue Helidium used for in Outcast: A New Beginning?

Unless you want to walk everywhere, you’ll want to start upgrading your jetpack as soon as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Blue Helidium is a crucial resource you need to upgrade your jetpack in Outcast: A New Beginning. The jetpack is the main method of transportation throughout the world of Adelpha (along with the fast travel Daoka’s), so if you want to start making your way through the vastness of the planet as quickly and easily as possible, you’ll want to get around to upgrading your jetpack as soon as possible.

There are lots of Orym Trails to be found, so keep parkouring your way through them to collect as much Blue Helidum as possible and level up your jetpack. The more abilities you unlock for the jetpack, the easier traveling around the planet will be.

