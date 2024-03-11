All Outcast: A New Beginning platforms

Category:
You can be an Outcast here, there, and everywhere.
Published: Mar 11, 2024 12:35 pm
Outcast: A New Beginning is a sequel releasing a staggering amount of years after the first instalment, and as such, getting it on the most platforms possible would be a huge win.

The open-world game train keeps steaming through new stations, with Outcast: A New Beginning one of 2024’s destinations. Releasing a whopping 25 years after the original (discounting the 2017 remake) Outcast: A New Beginning is a fully-fledged sequel to what is considered to be the granddaddy of 3D sandbox exploration games—Outcast.

Naturally, it’s got that modern-day, 2024 spit shine to it, and it should flourish on any platform THQ Nordic is able to publish it on.

Which platforms will Outcast: A New Beginning be on?

outcast a new beginning village
The next chapter. Image via Appeal Studio

Outcast: A New Beginning is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and it will also receive a PC version through platforms such as Steam.

As it seems to be the case now, there will be no last-gen release for either the PS4 or Xbox One, nor will it be getting a Nintendo Switch release—presumably due to an insufficient amount of power, prompting the arrival of the rumored Nintendo Switch 2.

A New Beginning‘s trailers look jaw-dropping and I’ve been left aghast by its scope. Based on the trailers and various gameplay breakdowns, Outcast borrows elements from different games here and there, such as Anthem‘s flying traversal feature, and it’s got every right to do so given it basically coined a genre.

The world of Adelpha should make a lasting impression, especially when you consider it’s coming up against Rise of the Ronin and Dragon’s Dogma 2 this year. If it looks like it could be for you, keep track of the Outcast: A New Beginning countdown to its launch, with the full release date in the sights.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.