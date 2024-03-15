How to use Essence Shrines in Outcast: A New Beginning

Essence Shrines are a useful side activity to undertake in Outcast: A New Beginning, as completing them increases Cutter Slade’s maximum health.

It can sometimes be a little tricky to know where an Essence Shrine trial begins, so we are going to be diving into this topic in more detail so you know how to begin an Essence Shrine trial in A New Beginning and how to complete it.

How to begin an Essence Shrine trial in Outcast: A New Beginning

There are Essence Shrines found across Adelpha. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start an Essence Shrine trial, head to one of the teal icons on the map that are marked as Essence Shrines. They look a little bit like small teal flames: Check out the image above so you know exactly what you are looking for.

The icon leads you to a small altar, but this isn’t where the trial starts. When you reach the altar, the next step is to find the starting pillar. This pillar has to be interacted with to begin the trial. The pillar shouldn’t be too far from the altar, but it might take a bit of searching around to spot it. The example below shows where one of the pillars can be found in comparison to the location of the altar.

The glowing light on the top of the pillar is a dead giveaway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These pillars are vertical structures made of stone with a glowing light on the top, with the light being a helpful way to spot the pillar. When you find the pillar, interact with it and the Essence Shrine trial will begin.

How to complete Essence Shrine trials in Outcast: A New Beginning

The Essence Shrine trials are timed, parkour courses that involve following a glowing orange light. The light has a sparkling orange trail, so it isn’t too difficult to keep track of it as you go. I would highly advise upgrading your Jetpack so that you can glide before you start trying to complete the trials, as it can make things much easier when you can move faster.

I would also say that the trials are easier to complete when you have at least two boost slots for your Jetpack as well, as having these boosts allows you to jump back to the course should you fall.

Subtlety is not a popular practice on Adelpha. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Follow the orange trail as quickly as you can. If the timer runs out, you’re going to have to start again. You can restart the trial anytime you want. All you have to do is hold down the button at the bottom of the screen (when playing on PlayStation, this is the triangle button).

Keep following the orange light, and it’ll lead you back to the altar. When you enter the altar, the timer stops and you can claim your reward. The reward for completing the Essence Shrines is an increase in your maximum health, which can be very useful as there is usually something waiting around the corner to attack you.

The orange orb increases your health permanently. Don’t ask how it works. It just does. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I would definitely advise completing as many of the Essence Shrine trials as you can, as building up your health as soon as possible allows you to take on more enemies as you explore the planet of Adelpha.

