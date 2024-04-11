As the One Piece Card Game continues to explode in popularity, more and more players are turning to digital options to play more games, with many wondering if there’s anywhere they can play the Bandai TCG online.

Can you play One Piece Card Game online?

One Piece fans have made sure everyone can play. Screenshot via Toei Animation

While there’s no official simulator fans can download to play One Piece Card Game online⁠—outside one small tutorial app Bandai released in 2023⁠—there is a fan-made client called OPTCGsim that emulates the game.

This sim, which has been built entirely by just one extremely dedicated fan, works just like any standard card game program would; it automatically draws cards for you, calculates any damage taken, pulls life, and generally hits every quality-of-life beat you’d want it to. It also boasts a fairly solid deck builder.

How to install One Piece Card Game sim

To get your hands on the OPTCGsim, you’re going to need to download the zipped .exe file from the creator’s Dropbox. This may seem a little dodgy, but trust me when I say it all works very smoothly.

Here’s how to install the One Piece sim program:

Open Batsu’s Linktree page. Click the listing marked OPTCGSim (Swanky’s Version, All English Images). This will open a Dropbox with file choices for Windows, Mac, and Linux (all Zip) as well as Android.apk and iOS.ipa. We’ll assume you’re on PC. Select the Windows file. Once you’ve got that downloaded, extract the zipped folder. Launch the OPTCGsim.exe.

Once this loads up, you’ll run through several loading screens before hitting the One Piece Card Game sim front page. Here you can select Multiplayer (which is the main play mode) as well as Deck Editor, Solo vs. Self, and Settings.

The OPTCGsim has a relatively barebones UI outside the gameplay page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choose the Multiplayer option, where you’ll then be asked to pick between Western (which is based around Western set releases), Eastern (which is usually a set ahead), and Unlimited (where you can play absolutely anything you fancy⁠—even banned and restricted cards). There’s also the option to play privately.

Choose whichever one suits you, and you’ll queue up into matchmaking.

Play One Piece Card Game ranked

So, you want to prove you’re the strongest on the sim. Screenshot via Toei Animation

Once you have the OPTCGsim installed and you’ve played (and won) a few games, you may want to take your card playing to the next level.

That’s where the ever-growing One Piece competitive scene comes into play. There are several fan-created One Piece Discord servers designed to facilitate ranked play, complete with matchmaking and standings. Some even give away rare cards worth money for the players who boast the best ranks come the end of each season.

I usually play on the TCG Match Making Discord server. This particular server is widely agreed to be the best among most One Piece fans, mainly because there’s a healthy squad of moderators who also act as ranked judges.

Is Bandai making an official One Piece Card Game digital version?

As of writing, Bandai Namco has not yet revealed any plans to release an official One Piece Card Game digital client. This is particularly disappointing considering another Bandai card game, Dragon Ball Super Card Game Fusion World, does have a fully-animated and programmed simulator.

The Dragon Ball community did, however, have to wait nearly five years for their sim program to ship. This doesn’t bode well for anything on the One Piece front⁠ either; I wouldn’t be holding my breath.

If things do change on that front, we’ll update this One Piece article.

