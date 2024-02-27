One Piece TCG banlist: All banned and restricted One Piece cards

The One Piece TCG banlist is one of the only external deckbuilding rules Bandai Namco places on local and competitive play, with the most powerful or synergistically strong cards hitting the chopping block.

Bandai originally decided to keep the ever-evolving banlist quite sparse in the early days of the One Piece card game, only really blocking set two’s Cabaji. Whitebeard’s iconic ship, the Moby Dick, was added quickly after the Paramount War set was released though, when it became clear how meta-warping the red stage could be when paired with other Whitebeard Pirates cards.

The power of red leaders like Edward Newgate and Roronoa Zoro eventually led to other strong picks in the same color being banned, including Radical Beam, the Edward Newgate character card, Nami, Curly Dadan, and two different Marcos.

These have since been unbanned again, with Bandai deeming their strength more controllable in the Awakening of the New Age metagame.

Here is the current One Piece card game banlist, including restricted cards.

One Piece card game banlist

Banned One Piece TCG cards

Buggy’s offsider Cabaji has spent more than a year completely banned. Image via Toei Animation

Banned characters

Cabaji ⁠— OP02-052

Banned stages

Moby Dick OP02-024

Restricted One Piece TCG cards

None

Previously banned/restricted One Piece cards

Unbanned on Dec. 8

Nami OP01-016

Radical Beam OP01-029

Edward Newgate Leader OP02-004

Edward Newgate OP02-001

Curly Dadan OP02-005

Marco OP02-018

Marco OP03-013

This article will be updated with any further bans.