The competitive One Piece Card Game metagame evolves from set to set, with only the strongest lists on the Grand Line consistently dominating. These are all the best leaders and decks you’ll want to play to win more.

The newest set, Wings of the Captain, has seen one of the biggest shakeups in the One Piece power structure since Bandai Namco’s trading card game hit shelves in 2022⁠—or that one month when Whitebeard was banned⁠—with several newly released leaders very quickly surging into top spots across the metagame at major events to challenge stalwarts like Sakazuki and Katakuri.

Among the rising contenders are Warlord Gecko Moria, aspiring Wano samurai Yamato, and Shanks’ world-famous diva daughter.

Here are all the best meta One Piece decks to play in OP-06.

Best One Piece decks for the current metagame

S-Tier (strongest in format)

Sakazuki (Blue/Black)

Charlotte Katakuri (Yellow)

Gecko Moria (Black)

A-Tier (consistent with viable win-cons)

Yamato (Green/Yellow)

Trafalgar Law (Red/Purple)

Vinsmoke Reiju (Blue/Purple)

Perona (Green/Black)

Uta (Green)

B-Tier (other competitive options)

Enel (Yellow)

Edward Newgate (Red)

C-Tier (good at locals)

Nami (Blue)

Monkey D. Luffy (Purple)

Monkey D. Luffy (Red/Purple)

Zoro (Red)

This One Piece Card Game tier list will be updated as the meta evolves.

S-Tier One Piece decks

Sakazuki (Blue/Black)

Sakazuki’s Blue and Black-based value can be overwhelming. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Sakazuki’s Blue and Black-based value can be overwhelming. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Sakazuki’s Blue and Black-based value can be overwhelming. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev

Sakazuki, the Navy’s ruthless Fleet Admiral, is the very best One Piece leader in the modern metagame—and he’s so incredibly strong he’s already lined up to be banned when the 500 Years in the Future expansion arrives in June.

This overturned Marine leader has been the metagame king since Awakening of the New Era and was the winning deck at the first One Piece World Championship.

Between Blue’s bounce and bottom-deck effects and regular card draw and Black’s low-cost removals and blockers, Sakazuki is one of the strongest control decks the One Piece Card Game has ever seen. The synergy between cost-reducing cards like four-cost Kuzan and Hina and bottom-decking removal like Hound Blaze and Ama no Murakumo Sword give this Black/Blue deck all the perfect answers to nearly every threat it may face in every situation.

Charlotte Katakuri (Yellow)

A whole 28 triggers! Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev A whole 28 triggers! Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev A whole 28 triggers! Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev

Yellow’s path to free cards or effects through life triggers has kept Charlotte Katakuri among the most viable One Piece leaders since he first debuted in set three, Pillars of Strength.

Many see Katakuri (and Yellow as a whole) as a “roulette deck” and that may partially be right; this strategy lives and dies by what comes out of its five life cards. However, the Leader’s life manipulation and being able to add more with Kikunojo, Big Mom, and triggers like You’re the One Who Should Disappear tilts the odds. There’s going to be gambling if you play this list, but that perfectly timed Capone “Gang” Bege is going to feel all the sweeter when it decides the game your way.

There was a time when it looked like Katakuri may be overtaken by fellow Yellow Leader Enel—and that may happen in the future—but for now, Whole Cake’s Minister of Flour reigns as the best the colour has to offer.

Gecko Moria (Black)

One Piece finally has a real trash-focused deck. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev One Piece finally has a real trash-focused deck. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev One Piece finally has a real trash-focused deck. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev

Gecko Moria‘s plan is simple: Flood the board with Black-colored Navy cards and Thriller Bark characters and when they die, do it all over again with cards like eight-cost Gecko Moria pulling them from the trash. The kicker is every card is powerful in its own right, so there’s plenty of strong effects to use.

Out-value opponents early with Perona’s discard, Absalom and Rob Lucci’s removal, and Kuzan’s draw power, then windmill play that big-bodied Gecko Moria late.

A-Tier One Piece decks

Yamato (Green/Yellow)

Playing the Wano theme with Yamato just feels right. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev

As another newcomer on the One Piece competitive scene, Yamato players are still figuring out the best lists to run for the Green and Yellow Wano Leader.

Right now there are three: Wano-themed, Sky Island aggro, and Green Fortress. I have been playing Yamato’s Wano Midrange list at locals and several Regionals and Treasure Cups since the set released and I think it’s his best and most consistent build, so I’ve included that as the main example for this article—but all three styles are fun.

The clear biggest selling point for playing Yamato revolves and his historic ability; Kaido’s son is the first One Piece Leader to have Double Attack. This power instantly fires the Green/Yellow commander into the upper echelons of the evolving OP-06 metagame, though getting past Sakazuki and Moria has proven a little tricky.

Trafalgar Law (Red/Purple)

Get ready for lots of bouncing. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Get ready for lots of bouncing. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Get ready for lots of bouncing. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev

Law has stayed in the metagame with a new look after several sets of the Heart Pirates captain’s Red and Green Leader hovering around S-Tier. This faster, more aggro build works well in OP-06 because it can beat Black decks before they really get going.

Expect this Law deck to only improve in future sets too; it’s perfectly poised to explode as long as Bandai prints a little more support.

Vinsmoke Reiju (Blue/Purple)

Build the perfect board with Germa science. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Build the perfect board with Germa science. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Build the perfect board with Germa science. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev

One Piece hasn’t seen too many combo decks, but it makes sense that a Germa 66-themed build would be based around building up power by combining different cards.

In essence, the Vinsmoke Reiju deck that’s finding the most success in Wings of the Captain revolves around “levelling up” Vinsmoke siblings by playing their lower-cost variants then using their effects to play stronger, higher-costed characters for free. While Reiju will never truly make it to S-Tier because she relies too heavily on having the pieces she needs, her explosive nature makes her a competitive threat nonetheless.

Perona (Green/Black)

Horo-horo-horo-horo-horo! Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Horo-horo-horo-horo-horo! Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Horo-horo-horo-horo-horo! Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev

The main Perona builds in OP-06 look almost like the little cousins of Gecko Moria lists; instead of raw Black removal and recursion, these Green-Black hybrids splash in Donquixote Pirates like Rosinante (a very high-value blocker) and ten-cost Doflamingo (one of the best curve-toppers in the entire game).

Then, of course, there’s a small Navy package with Tsuru, Borsalino, Tashigi, and Vergo, and the ever-busted Gecko Moria gets played here too.

Uta (Green)

Every Uta hit is here. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Every Uta hit is here. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev Every Uta hit is here. Image via onepiece-cardgame.dev

Uta basically upgrades the mono-Green Eustass “Captain” Kid builds that shone in sets two through to five, with the core of the decklist still stuffed full of top-tier FILM cards like Monkey D. Luffy, Nami, and Brook from OP-02.

The world-famous singer’s ST11 starter deck also adds several strong Events to the FILM flood strategy, including New Genesis, Backlight, and I’m Invincible.

