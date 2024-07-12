Starry devs reassure fans Once Human server wipes won’t be as brutal as everyone fears

Starry Studios has rushed out to allay growing fears around Once Human’s seasonal server wipes, with the developers today reassuring worried players not everything is going to be regularly deleted.

Recommended Videos

The growing Once Human community has been awash with reset concerns this week after Starry Studios confirmed the next season of content would come with a wipe. The theory behind the near-monthly overhauls is simple: They should provide “a fairer, relaxed, and freer gaming experience.” Only, players really hate the idea.

“Wipe” is the Once Human buzzword of the week. Image via NetEase

Instead of embracing the wipes like in Rust or Escape from Tarkov, the Once Human fandom has taken up arms and demanded things change as soon as possible. Some instantly declared any form of seasonal wipes would “kill the game” before it even really gets started, while others declared them “unacceptable.” With the outcry hitting a fever pitch, Starry Studios has been forced to speak up.

“We’re aware that many players are concerned that their in-game progress will be reset in six weeks, but we are here to reassure you that this will NOT happen!” the Once Human developers wrote today.

While explaining that they “value the time and effort” players are already putting into the post-apocalyptic indie release, the Starry team shared what won’t be wiped in a lengthy blog on Discord and the Steam forums. These protected items included everything from gear blueprints to cosmetics.

The in-game content that will dodge every wipe includes:

Important currency, including Starchroms, Crystgins, Mitsuko’s Marks, Stellar Planula, and Sproutlets

Gear blueprints (and stars)

Blueprint fragments, weapon accessories, and mods

Furniture formulas (except any acquired through Memetics)

Cosmetics, expressions, poses, namecards

House blueprints

Main and side story task progress

Some items and resources, including materials, medicine, and ammunition will also be carried into any new season, though your character will still restart at level one and anything you’ve explored on the World Map will be removed to “ensure a level playing field for all players in the new season.”

For some reason, Starry also suggested Once Human’s friends lists will be exempt from wipes⁠—a strange thing to even flag as safe.

When these new seasons arrive post-wipe, Once Human will be loaded up with new scenarios which include a different map. This will be packaged with fresh challenges, more tasks, and of course, new rewards.

For the time being, seasons will run for six weeks, though the Starry developers suggested they may eventually play with that length in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy