Once Human release date: When does Once Human come out?

Once Human is an epic MMO open-world survival game where you must save and rebuild humanity, and with the sheer number of pre-registrations that have already surged early on this year, it’s undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest games to launch in 2024—and we do already know it will be a 2024 release.

Here’s everything we know about when Once Human will eventually arrive and which platforms you’ll be able to explore the post-apocalyptic world on when it does.

When does Once Human’s full game launch?

Your character can be anything you want it to be. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once Human’s full game won’t launch until Q3 2024, meaning it is expected to land on PC via Steam and on mobile through Android and Apple devices between July and September. At the time of writing this, no official launch date or time has been locked in just yet.

With its staggering 10 million preregistrations, Once Human is poised to make a significant impact when the full game launches. For those like myself who prefer to “try before you buy,” a closed beta is available right now, but it’s only running until May.

You can already sign up for the survival MMO’s closed beta through the official Once Human website. This closed-testing realm is only available to PC gamers for the time being, but the mobile version is expected to become available very soon too. Players have been speculating in the official Discord that the mobile beta will launch on April 11, but the devs have not actually announced a date or time for the mobile beta.

Will there be a Once Human open beta?

Given Once Human is expected to launch sometime between July and September, with the closed beta ending mid-May, we expect there will not be an open beta for Once Human—the devs will need time to fix any bugs or issues found in the closed beta. However, if Starry Studios does launch an open beta, we’ll let players know.

Will Once Human launch in early access?

As of now, it remains uncertain whether Once Human will launch in early access. However, as the eagerly-awaited MMO will be available on PC via Steam, any future changes (including its release date and the possibility of early access) will be promptly updated on the Steam store page for Once Human. For now, there is currently no real information on whether it will launch in early access or as a complete game.

