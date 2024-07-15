Image Credit: Bethesda
Picture of player running around their base with multiple Buzzy Bee Deviants in the background.
Image via Starry Studio
Once Human players prove there’s more to life on Nalcott than slaughtering enemies

Goodbye, 2x2 shack. Hello, mansion.
Image of Chris Angelo
Chris Angelo
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 07:45 am

Once Human players are casting aside the game’s challenging combat and survival aspects to spend time exploring the elaborate building mechanics—and some are even taking to social media to show them off. 

A July 10 thread titled “Anyone else just loving the building? Almost forget to actually play the game” garnered attention, featuring a screenshot of the player standing in front of their beautiful two-story riverside house built on wooden foundations with a fence around it. This inspired players to chime in and share their own builds, with one player wowing everyone with their impressive build that spans over a riverside with a bridge that allows them to cross it. 

They employed the flight mode mechanic to work on their house as it allows them to build vertically without facing any issues with snapping—an issue that other players have faced. They also said they’re still at a lower level than the rest of the players in their server because of how much time they’ve spent building. “…still lvl 16 xD compared to the rest of my hive. Too busy building! And still not done haha,” they said.

Given how tedious resource gathering can be to build a base similar to the magnitude shared in the thread, one player raised a concern regarding how the entire build could be lost in six weeks since Once Human has a wipe system. This concern was quickly allayed in a reply mentioning the House blueprints game mechanic, which allows players to save their houses as blueprints and plop them down in later wipes.

You can build a lot in Once Human, but to ensure you have a big enough sandbox to experiment with, unlock the Territory Expansion Memetic under the building skill tree that increases the territory range in which you can build your base. Although the game emphasizes its looter-survival aspects, deep building mechanics like this make it no surprise that there’s more to life on Nalcott than just slaying enemies.

