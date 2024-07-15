Once Human Mayfly’s Fantastic Journey event: All tasks and rewards

In Once Human, the Mayfly’s Fantastic Journey event involves completing survival, construction, and adventure tasks, alongside defeating terrible monsters to earn incredible rewards like consumables, food, and a weapon skin.

Recommended Videos

This event can be found in the Events tab and concludes on Sept. 5 at 6am. You’ll need to complete all the Survival, Combat, and Territory tasks to earn rewards for the Mayfly’s Fantastic Journey event in Once Human.

Here’s how to finish Mayfly’s Fantastic Journey and get the goodies.

All Mayfly’s Fantastic Journey event tasks and rewards

Complete all nine quests to unlock eliminating the Arachsiam. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

There are nine questlines or tasklines to complete in the Mayfly’s Fantastic Journey event, with each unlocked consecutively. This means you need to finish the first one to unlock the second and then complete the second to unlock the third. Each questline has three tasks you must complete before moving on.

For example, you must complete the three tasks in Survival Savvy in the Survival category to unlock Survival Prodigy. Then, to unlock Survival of the Fittest, you’ll need to have completed the three tasks in Survival Prodigy.

Once you’ve completed all nine Once Human questlines, you must defeat Arachsiam and Surpass Life’s Peak to get the Matrix – AWS.338 weapon skin.

Survival

The first quest is the easiest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Questline Tasks Completion rewards Survival Savvy – Gather any 10 crops.

– Gather any ore 10 times.

– Cook any 10 dishes. – Two Activators.

– One Blueberry Sodas.

– One Featherweight. Survival Prodigy – Open any two Mystical Crates.

– Unlock four Teleportation Towers.

– Find and obtain the rewards from the Morphic Loot Crates. – Long-acting Activators.

– 500 Energy Links.

– 50 Stardust Sources. Survival of the Fittest – Cook one food item of purple rarity or higher.

– Open six storage crates in any stronghold and get all the items.

– Obtain five types of fish through fishing. – Two Sanity Gummies.

– 1,500 Energy Links.

– 10 Portable Mixed Fuel.

Combat

There’s lots of killing for this questline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Questline Tasks Completion rewards Unbridled Power – Hunt 10 animals.

– Defeat 10 Deviants.

– Use backstab to defeat five enemies. – Two Activators.

– One large Jerky.

– One Adrenaline Shot. Battle-Hardened – Use 10 Throwables to kill enemies.

– Defeat five Elites.

– Deal 1,000 damage using Deviations. – Long-acting Activators.

– 500 Energy Links.

– 50 Stardust Sources. Invincible Conqueror – Purify your territory one time.

– Complete one Securement Silo challenge.

– Complete one Treant challenge. – One Stardust Corn Ale.

– 1,500 Energy Links.

– 10 Portable Mixed Fuel.

Territory

The wish machine has the best games. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Questline Tasks Completion rewards Pioneer’s Torch – Build 10 foundations.

– Build one garage.

– Complete one draw at the wish machine. – Two Activators.

– One large Jerky.

– One Adrenaline Shot. Territory Construction – Own one armor calibration plus two.

– Own one weapon calibration plus two.

– Equip one override. – Long-acting Activators.

– 500 Energy Links.

– 50 Stardust Sources. Territory Protection – Build one Solar Generator.

– Build an intermediate gear workbench and craft one T3 weapon.

– Reach 100 Territory Rating. – 15 Gunpowder.

– 1,500 Energy Links.

– 10 Portable Mixed Fuel.

Most tasks involve killing enemies, leveling up your territory, or progressing through the main story. So, as long as you play Once Human, use your Meme Points wisely, and build, you’ll complete these tasks in no time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy