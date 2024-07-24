How to get the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human

The Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human is one of the best weapon attachments you can get for free by solving a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

Once Human has multiple weapon attachments, and they can be purchased or obtained by solving riddles on the map. The Legendary Extended Rifle Mag increases your magazine size by eight bullets while slightly increasing your reload speed. It can be compatible with any SOCR and KAM series weapon, making it flexible even when equipped with low-level weapons and maximizing its benefits.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human.

Legendary Extended Rifle Mag location in Once Human

Find the Lilypads on the water to solve the riddle. Screenshot by Dot Esports Free weapon mod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human, you have to go to the Red Sands region (Coordinates: 1798,-724) to the north of the Forsaken Monolith point of interest on the map. The location is in a very high-level area, but you don’t have to breach any fortress or kill any guards to get the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag for your weapon.

After you reach the spot, walk near the river bed around the mountain’s foothills. Once you stumble upon three Lilypads on the water, that’s a cue to stop and complete the puzzle. If you can’t find the Lilypads, it’s easier to spot them at night since they glow and stand out from the environment. To solve the puzzle, hop on the Lilypads clockwise and cover all three as quickly as possible.

Once you step on the first Lilypad, it should turn red and start the challenge. You should do it quickly because if you can’t hop on the other two in time, the loop will reset, and you will have to do it again. After completing the puzzle, you’ll get a chest spawn near the western Lilypad. Open it to get 2,000 Energy Links, the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag attachment, and many more goodies to enhance your weapon’s firepower.

Next, you can read our guide on finding the Legendary Tactical SR Mag in Once Human to further bolster your weapon and take on those Deviants.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy