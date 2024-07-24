Image Credit: Bethesda
Picture of the player standing in front of the waterlily pads to complete the challenge and get Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Once Human

How to get the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human

More bullets, more firepower.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Jul 24, 2024 04:03 pm

The Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human is one of the best weapon attachments you can get for free by solving a puzzle.

Once Human has multiple weapon attachments, and they can be purchased or obtained by solving riddles on the map. The Legendary Extended Rifle Mag increases your magazine size by eight bullets while slightly increasing your reload speed. It can be compatible with any SOCR and KAM series weapon, making it flexible even when equipped with low-level weapons and maximizing its benefits.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human.

Legendary Extended Rifle Mag location in Once Human

To find the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag in Once Human, you have to go to the Red Sands region (Coordinates: 1798,-724) to the north of the Forsaken Monolith point of interest on the map. The location is in a very high-level area, but you don’t have to breach any fortress or kill any guards to get the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag for your weapon.

After you reach the spot, walk near the river bed around the mountain’s foothills. Once you stumble upon three Lilypads on the water, that’s a cue to stop and complete the puzzle. If you can’t find the Lilypads, it’s easier to spot them at night since they glow and stand out from the environment. To solve the puzzle, hop on the Lilypads clockwise and cover all three as quickly as possible.

Once you step on the first Lilypad, it should turn red and start the challenge. You should do it quickly because if you can’t hop on the other two in time, the loop will reset, and you will have to do it again. After completing the puzzle, you’ll get a chest spawn near the western Lilypad. Open it to get 2,000 Energy Links, the Legendary Extended Rifle Mag attachment, and many more goodies to enhance your weapon’s firepower.

Next, you can read our guide on finding the Legendary Tactical SR Mag in Once Human to further bolster your weapon and take on those Deviants.

Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
