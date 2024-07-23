How to find the Forgotten Monolith in Once Human

There are multiple POIs in Once Human, with the Forgotten Monolith one of the key lategame areas you’ll have to searching to complete your seasonal exploration quests.

One of the seasonal exploration tasks for the second week in Once Human requires you to place a Whisper with a message near the Forgotten Monolith. This may seem like a simple enough task, but powerful enemies and a not-so-simple way to place the Whisper actually makes completing this challenge fairly tricky.

Here’s what you need to know about the Forgotten Monolith’s location in Once Human.

Where is the Forgotten Monolith in Once Human

This is where you need to go and place Whispers. Remix by Dot Esports Make Whispers and drop messages for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Forgotten Monolith in Once Human, you need to go to the Red Sands area, located on the northwestern side, roughly at coordinates: 1933, -1486. Upon finding the location, you should notice the location’s name is actually Forsaken Monolith, so if it confused you before, this is where you can complete your challenge.

You can either use the Teleportation Tower inside the town to arrive at the location or use the road north of the area to enter through the main gate guarded by high-level enemies. Once you’re inside, take fights with caution or let your Deviants do the hard work to clear your path. You can go toward your right from the gate and take the lift near the Monolith marked on your map. Once you’re near the location, you can place your Whisper on the ground and write a random message to finish this challenge.

If your challenge didn’t get completed, you might be in the wrong spot. To find the right place, follow other players’ Whispers by pressing Q on your keyboard. This will reveal them; usually these Whispers will be placed right where you need to add yours.

The Whisper can be manufactured at every Supplies Workbench and requires only five logs to make one. Stack up on these to complete the challenge in one go or create a temporary camp by using wood and gravel near the settlement. This lets you to quickly respawn if you die in the challenge or simply stock up on resources.

