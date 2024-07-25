How to get the Bunker Access Card in Once Human

While most of the areas in Once Human are open to everyone, you can’t enter some places like the Underground Bunker near Aiden’s Hideout on the map, and you will need the Bunker Access Card.

The Bunker Access Card in Once Human allows you to open the Underground Bunker, giving you access to many weapons and storage crates containing rare loot. Getting your hands on the access card is a valuable endeavor, and you can also farm Acid by killing low-level Deviants in the Bunker.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bunker Access Card and where to use it in Once Human.

Bunker Access Card Location in Once Human

Here’s where you need to go for the Access Card and Bunker. Screenshot by Dot Esports Who’s Aiden? Screenshot by Dot Esports Come at me Deviants! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The location for the Bunker Access Card in Once Human is in the town of Throughville in the Dayton Wetlands region, roughly around the coordinates (6417, -5129), where you will have to find the place with barbed wires and vehicles on a deserted street.

After you reach the place, Deviants will swarm you, and you need to take them down. As the place is a very low-level area, you should be able to kill them with a basic melee weapon quickly. After that, loot everything from the dead and you should see a purple aura which will give you the Bunker Access Card.

If you already have the Bunker Access Card in your inventory after exploring the town early in the game, it’s time to find the Bunker.

Underground Bunker Door Location in Once Human

Here goes the Bunker Access Card. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time for some explosives! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Underground Bunker’s location is briefly teased by the description of the Bunker Access Card, which mentions Aiden. That’s where you need to head next in the Dayton Westland region, east of the Throughville town near Aiden’s Hideout area, roughly at coordinates: (6692, -4959).

After you reach the area, go toward the west of Aiden’s Hideout location and find a trail going down to the door of the Underground Bunker. Before that, you need to take down three Deviants guarding the door. Once you take care of the enemies, go to the left of the door to use the Bunker Access Card to open it.

The door leads you inside the Bunker, where you can collect multiple loot items to get resources for your base. You can open several crates, but when you reach the end of the bunker, go to your right, and you should spot a wall that looks breakable. You can use any explosives like Grenades or any other options in your inventory to break that wall, revealing a secret compartment filled with crates and rare mods. However, it will also trigger a toxic gas that slowly engulfs the bunker, so you need to be quick with looting the crates and exit the Bunker immediately to save your precious loot.

Also, make sure to break the wall in the last room after you’ve looted every corner of the Bunker, since looting other things while leaving the Bunker is hard with decreased visibility—and might prove lethal.

