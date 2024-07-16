How to farm Acid in Once Human

Acid is one of the most critical resources to farm in Once Human, and it’s instrumental in all stages of your survival journey to make ammunition for your weapons.

Making ammunition in Once Human requires two main ingredients: Sulfur and Gunpowder. Getting your hands on Sulfur is no big deal in your starting region as they are abundant, and you can also use your Digby Boy to keep your stock high. So you’ll start running out of Gunpowder very soon. You need a lot of acid to make Gunpowder, and the game doesn’t tell you where to find it in the wild.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on Acid in Once Human.

Best ways to farm Acid in Once Human

Acids for life. Screenshot by Dot Esports Someone’s trash is someone’s treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easy early-game method to farm Acid in Once Human is exploring deviant-heavy zones and killing enemies with your crossbow. You can get two acids per kill, making it a good strategy for farm areas with higher deviants in the wild.

We recommend using the crossbow instead of your regular firearms because its arrows can be recollected from the corpses, making it an efficient way of getting acids. Using your regular ammo to farm deviants for the acid could be a counterproductive strategy to use. While exploring the wild, watch out for items like the waste bins, which also give acids after using them in the Dissambly Bench.

Next, if you have crossed level 20, fire up your motorcycle and go to the polluted areas on the map, especially the areas with rivers, to set up your temporary camp and build your automated way of harvesting acid from the water body. To understand if an area is polluted, look at your cradle, and if it has red numbers popping up, that shows that you’re in an area with high pollution levels.

Harvesting acids in a refined manner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After that, unlock and build the Water pump, put it inside the polluted water body, and power it up to transfer the water to your Reverse Osmosis Purifiers, which you can unlock through your Memetics under the Logistics. After that, the polluted water should generate impure acid, which can fermented into an acid by using purified water in a Fermentation barrel. This process is time-consuming, and you need to get your electric eels to power your water pumps, but once set up, it can take you decent amounts of acid to craft your ammo.

Lastly, when you need a more direct way of producing in the end game, you can unlock the Sulfur Alchemy by going to your Demolition Expert specialty in the Memetic Mastery. After that, you can convert your abundant Sulfur into acid using your synthetic bench to produce a gigantic acid stock.

